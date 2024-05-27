mobile app bar

Despite the Costly Lean Patch, Red Bull Set to Offer Contract Extension to Sergio Perez

Aishwary Gaonkar
Published

Despite the Costly Lean Patch, Red Bull Set to Offer Contract Extension to Sergio Perez

IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

Sergio Perez is seemingly hitting the same slump in form as he did after last year’s Miami GP. The Mexican started the 2024 season quite well with podium finishes right behind Max Verstappen. However, his qualifying struggles in Imola and Monaco and further lack of recovery in the races could ring the alarm bells at Red Bull. Yet, the Austrian team is reportedly offering him a contract extension for next year.

According to Autosport, the reigning champions feel Perez is the best candidate available right now to partner Verstappen. While there are times when the #11 driver struggles to match the Dutchman’s pace, he has done an incredible job of backing his champion teammate up as a wingman.

Regardless, Red Bull have been reluctant to secure Perez as their number two driver for 2025. After his form dropped off the cliff last season, the Milton Keynes outfit did not want to offer the 34-year-old another multi-year deal.

Meanwhile, Perez has reportedly been adamant about wanting a minimum two-year deal. This mismatch of expectations has caused the delay in Red Bull’s decision on who will be Verstappen’s teammate for 2025.

Now, the team’s advisor Helmut Marko stated that by the Spanish GP, they would give clarity on their driver choice for the vacant seat.

However, Perez’s recent performances in Imola and Monaco may make the Austrian team wait further before finalizing their driver lineup. Now, the former Force India driver has been a great teammate for Verstappen.

But, his struggles to be at the front of the field with Ferrari and McLaren closing the gap, could become a detriment for Red Bull.

Why Sergio Perez needs to step up for his future and Red Bull’s sake

Sergio Perez’s poor qualifying and DNF at the Monaco GP did not do any favor to his contract extension case. Meanwhile, as Ferrari and McLaren’s upgrades have enabled them to cut down the gap to Red Bull, they are inching closer to the championship leaders in the standings.

For context, the Italian team is only 24 points behind the Bulls, closer than they have been since 2022. Thus, Perez cannot afford to slack off in qualifying like he did in Imola and Monaco.

The Mexican driver could easily become a liability for the Milton Keynes outfit if Ferrari and McLaren keep competing like they have in the past three races.

The same notion is quite valid for 2025 and beyond too and Red Bull would be aware of it. As a result, they would want to make the right choice for the long term rather than retaining Perez for the same reasons they did in 2022.

Apart from Perez, Red Bull will have multiple drivers knocking on their door, if they decide to look for a replacement. As things stand, they are not willing to promote Yuki Tsunoda or Daniel Ricciardo from their sister team, RB.

Meanwhile, Carlos Sainz has been hopeful of a top team seat, the Austrian team has reportedly turned his candidacy down.

