Despite Title Loss, Lando Norris Pips Max Verstappen by $8 Million in Bonus Earnings

After winning his fourth consecutive Drivers’ Championship, Max Verstappen continues to be the highest-paid driver, per Forbes, as he pocketed a whopping $75 million [including a $15 million bonus] in 2024. However, Lando Norris still got the highest amount of bonuses owing to his breakthrough season this year.

Owing to a title challenge with a P2 finish and four Grand Prix wins in 2024, Norris earned $23 million in bonus earnings, $8 million more than the Dutchman. Interestingly, Verstappen did not even receive the second-highest amount of bonuses despite recording the most amount of wins (9) in 2024.

It was Norris‘ McLaren teammate, Oscar Piastri, who ranked second in terms of bonus earnings — with $17 million — presumably because he played a key role in helping his side win the Constructors’ Championship. Each driver usually gets bonuses for pole positions, race wins, and a share of the Constructors’ Championship payout.

With Ferrari finishing second in the Constructors’ standings this year, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz also got a handsome share of the bonus earnings. The Monegasque pocketed $12 million while the Spaniard received $9 million.

Although all teams would be delighted to see their drivers perform well, their success would also cost the sides massively because of the super license fees that must be paid.

Verstappen and Norris’ super license to cost the highest in 2025

Since the cost of a driver’s super license depends upon the number of points they scored in the previous season, Verstappen and Norris’ licenses will cost the highest after they finished first and second respectively in the standings. Red Bull will have to pay $1.07 million for Verstappen to compete in the 2025 campaign.

This is substantially lower than the $1.4 million Red Bull shelled out for the Dutchman’s super license in 2024 after he won a record 19 out of the 22 races in 2023 and scored a staggering 575 points. With Norris finishing second and scoring 374 points, McLaren will have to pay $920,000 for his super license.

Since Leclerc finished third in the championship, Ferrari will have to pay $876,000 for his super license. Meanwhile, Piastri’s super license will cost $720,000 after he finished fourth in the standings.