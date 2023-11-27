HomeSearch

Max Verstappen F1 Super License Cost: Formula 1 Champion Will Have to Pay $1.4 Million to Defend His Title Because He Was Too Good

Anirban Aly Mandal
|Published November 27, 2023

Max Verstappen enjoyed a fantastic year of racing in F1 this year as he won 19 of the 22 races. However, his success is going to cost him dearly as the three-time world champion is expected to shell out a whopping $1.4 million for his 2024 super license under the FIA regulations, per Speedcafe.com.

Verstappen scored 575 points in his RB19 this year. The number of points he scored becomes a crucial part of his super license fee calculations. While the exact figures are yet to be confirmed, the base fee for a super license is expected to rise by 7% for next year once all amounts are adjusted to inflation.

According to the report, the base fee for a 2024 super license is going to cost around $12,170 for Verstappen. On top of that, the Dutchman is going to have to pay an additional $2,457 (approx.) for every championship point he has earned in 2023. Hence, the $1.4 million figure.

While Verstappen will have to pay more than a million dollars, Red Bull are expected to pay the FIA $7.4 million for winning the Constructors’ Championship. Since F1 is one of the only sports where the competitors have to pay to compete, Verstappen is not a fan of the same.

Max Verstappen is frustrated by “absurd” FIA mandate

2023 isn’t the only year when Max Verstappen has had to pay the FIA a million dollars. After successfully defending his title in 2022 with 454 points, the Dutchman paid an eye-watering $1,054,103 for his 2023 super license.

He wasn’t too pleased about it as he slammed this FIA mandate by saying, “I think the sum is absurd. I don’t think it’s right that we have to pay so much. That’s not the case in other sports either. And there are more and more races”.

His rivals, on the other hand, have to pay much lesser. Since Sergio Perez scored only 258 points in 2023, he will have to pay $646,214, which is $753,786 less than Verstappen’s burden. Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton has to pay $567,573 after finishing third in the championship with 226 points.

