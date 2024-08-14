mobile app bar

Did Aston Martin Just Drop a Max Verstappen Easter Egg on Their Recent Social Media Post?

Aston Martin has invested heavily over the last few months to fuel their ambitions in F1, while also hoping it will lure Adrian Newey to the Silverstone-based team. In the process, Max Verstappen also started getting linked to them. Rumors surrounding the latter, now gather more storm, as Aston Martin put up suggestive social media post.

It showcases a video where there Aston Martin AMR24 is parked on a beach with the caption reading, “Out of office.” However, a beach ball appears later, which has the number 33 on it. The post also saw the numbers of Fernando Alonso (14) and Lance Stroll (8) written in the sky.

33, however, caught the eye because it is Verstappen’s racing number. Although, it hasn’t been in use since he won his first World Championship in 2021.

Aston Martin using the 33 beach ball could be a hint that Verstappen is on the team’s radar. But at the same time, it could also be them teasing fans, acknowledging the fact that they are noticing the online speculations.

Fans can’t ignore Verstappen’s racing number

Several fans flocked under the post, to ask the Aston Martin admin why they used the number 33. Some are certain that it is a confirmation that Verstappen will follow Newey and Honda to the team.

Some had a slightly more aggressive and adverse reaction to the post than others. However, no one agrees that it was subtle.

If Verstappen to Aston Martin rumors do materialize, it would shake the F1 paddock up. The Dutchman is contracted to Red Bull till 2028, so presumably, they have to pay the big bucks to get him out of Milt0n-Keynes, and to Silverstone.

