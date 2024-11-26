Did Michael Andretti’s Exit Pave the Way for F1’s Approval of General Motors as the 11th Team?

Michael Andretti’s dream of bringing an Andretti-backed team to F1 has faced hurdles for quite some time now. In 2024, FOM (Formula One Management) rejected the Andretti-Cadillac bid to join as the 11th team on the grid, citing concerns that the proposal did not add enough value to the championship.

However, on Monday, F1 announced that it had reached an agreement with General Motors and Cadillac to join the grid in 2026 as Cadillac Racing. Notably, the Andretti name was absent from this announcement, raising questions about whether Michael’s departure from the leadership role in the proposed outfit opened the door for F1’s approval.

GM’s initial involvement in Andretti’s bid was to convince F1 of the team’s seriousness to compete in the sport. However, it was still centered around Andretti-Global. But Michael, a former F1 driver, stepping down from the team’s day-to-day operations means that the GM is now the key player.

It’s set to become a fully-fledged works team by the end of the decade, with GM owning the project alongside its partner, TWG Global, and introducing its engines as originally planned.

It has become clear that the relationship between Michael and F1 has been rocky. After the initial rejection of the Andretti-Cadillac bid, Michael openly criticized FOM’s decision and even appealed to U.S. politicians to advocate for his case.

Despite Andretti Global’s massive investments, including the construction of a state-of-the-art base in Silverstone to prepare for 2026, the tension seems to have only grown.

What were FOM’s reasons for declining the Andretti-Cadillac bid?

FOM’s earlier concerns were focused on the competitiveness and the value added to the sport. A statement released at the time highlighted that adding an extra team alone wouldn’t enhance the championship unless the new player could consistently compete at a high level.

“The most significant way in which a new entrant would bring value is by being competitive. We do not believe that the applicant would be a competitive participant,” part of a statement from the FOM read.

By removing the Andretti name and focusing on a fully Cadillac-branded operation, GM seems to have reassured F1 that it’s committed to building a team aiming for Championships in the future.

Michael won’t hold an executive position in the new squad, but reports indicate he will still be involved with the team in a less prominent capacity. This arrangement seems to have eased concerns within FOM about the team’s leadership