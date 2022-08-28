F1

“Did not expect to be 2 seconds off Max Verstappen”: 7-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton laments Mercedes’ slow place despite making promising developments

"Did not expect to be 2 seconds off Max Verstappen": 7-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton laments Mercedes' slow place despite making promising developments
Somin Bhattacharjee

Previous Article
Why are Australian cricketers wearing black armbands today: Why are the cricketers wearing black armbands today 2022?
Next Article
$175 million worth Dwyane Wade recalls Shaquille O'Neal calling him one of the greats
F1 Latest News
"Did not expect to be 2 seconds off Max Verstappen": 7-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton laments Mercedes' slow place despite making promising developments
“Did not expect to be 2 seconds off Max Verstappen”: 7-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton laments Mercedes’ slow place despite making promising developments

Lewis Hamilton was almost two seconds slower than Max Verstappen during Qualifying ahead of Sunday’s…