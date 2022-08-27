F1

$1 Million a year earning Mick Schumacher is not consistent says Haas boss Guenther Steiner

$1 Million a year earning Mick Schumacher is not consistent says Haas boss Guenther Steiner
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
India vs Pakistan pitch report of Dubai International Stadium: Dubai International Stadium pitch batting or bowling
Next Article
Shailene Woodley was 'skeptical' about dating $150 million QB Aaron Rodgers despite the reigning MVP's repeated attempts to win her back
F1 Latest News
$1 Million a year earning Mick Schumacher is not consistent says Haas boss Guenther Steiner
$1 Million a year earning Mick Schumacher is not consistent says Haas boss Guenther Steiner

Haas boss Guenther Steiner believes that their star driver Mick Schumacher isn’t consistently fast and…