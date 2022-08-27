$1 Million a year earning Mick Schumacher is not consistent says Haas boss Guenther Steiner

Haas boss Guenther Steiner believes that their star driver Mick Schumacher isn’t consistently fast and can have bitter lessons on the way.

Mick Schumacher is yet to renew his contract with Haas, which will run out after the end of this season. Ahead of the summer break, it was reported that Haas had suspended contract talks with the German race driver.

Meanwhile, there are also rumours of Schumacher going to Alpine. The French team has many talented candidates to replace the outgoing Fernando Alonso.

Amidst all this, it seems nothing is right between Haas and the 2020 F2 champion. Now, team principal Guenther Steiner has commented on Schumacher’s performances.

When asked whether Steiner considers Schumacher fast, he replied with an ‘I don’t know’. He backed his words by saying that the 23-year-old isn’t consistently fast during race weeks.

“I don’t know yet how consistently fast he is,” said Steiner. “I don’t think he knows it himself either, because otherwise, he would be performing consistently. I think he needs more experience. But experience is not like chocolate. Experience doesn’t always taste sweet.”

Mick Schumacher has left Ferrari?

In the recent past, Schumacher was also rumoured to leave Ferrari’s driver academy, which is credited for his F1 debut with Haas. Now, according to David Croft, the German driver has reportedly left the esteemed academy.

He is probably eyeing settling in another constructors’ setup and can lose his Haas seat next year. Moreover, the source also claimed that Ferrari has no say in who will get the seat on Haas’ next seat vacancy.

David Croft says Ferrari has no say in Haas’ next seat and Schumacher isn’t part of the Ferrari Academy anymore. Interesting to see what happens with Mick! — Junaid #JB17 (@JunaidSamodien_) August 27, 2022

Surely, it’s a big risk by Schumacher, as he is reportedly battling Pierre Gasly and Daniel Ricciardo for the seat. Moreover, there are also other reputed names in the competition.

Additionally, leaving Ferrari’s academy is also a leap into an unknown land by him. As his association, for now, kept him safeguarded at Haas. Therefore, even if he decides to remain at Haas, he will be at the mercy of Steiner whether he’ll be axed or not.

