Did Sergio Perez Just Tell Lewis Hamilton to Tone Down His Fashion?

Out of all the drivers on the F1 grid, no one dresses as boldly as Lewis Hamilton. The seven-time world champion has never been too afraid of expressing himself through fashion, a field he is truly passionate about. But, Max Verstappen indirectly pointed him out as someone ‘differently dressed’, and Sergio Perez seemingly has a solution for the Briton.

In a segment hosted by TSN, Verstappen and Perez were joined by Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda to ‘call out F1 drivers’ for fun. During a part of the video, Verstappen stated, “There are always people that walk in a little bit, differently dressed I would say. On a Thursday.”

All the others let out a laugh after Verstappen’s comments. While Hamilton’s name was not directly mentioned, it is pertinent to note that the Stevenage-born driver started this trend among F1 drivers. The likes of Zhou Guanyu and Pierre Gasly have followed Hamilton’s ritual, and show up wearing their preferred clothes to the paddock nowadays.

Verstappen’s teammate Perez, however, wants them to tone down. “I think they would look better if they wore the team kit.”, the Mexican said.

Hamilton, meanwhile, will be undeterred by any direct or indirect asks regarding his fashion choices He is a trailblazer in the industry and partners with some of the most famous brands in the world.

Lewis Hamilton won’t be changing his fashion style

Hamilton has always been adamant about letting people wear what they feel best expresses themselves. He made his F1 debut in 2007 and since then, he has signed multiple endorsement deals with huge fashion brands from around the world.

Because of his association with Mercedes, Hamilton has been the face of Tommy Hilfiger for over five years now. They have collaborated several times, which has increased Hamilton’s stocks in the world of fashion.

Today, I’m proud to share my first ever capsule collection with @TommyHilfiger. Designing this has been an ultimate form of self-expression and I can’t wait for you to experience it. Available Sept 1st on https://t.co/uKmdAKq0YD#TOMMYXLEWIS #Fashion #iconsoftomorrow #Ambassador pic.twitter.com/JYkJAdD55a — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) August 21, 2018

Hamilton also launched his own fashion line +44 in 2022. For this, he partnered up with Japanese artist Takashi Murakami.

An advocate for inclusivity, Hamilton has also promoted young fashion designers from different backgrounds, as seen at the 2022 MET Gala where he booked an entire table for aspiring black individuals.