Did Vegan Diet Follower Lewis Hamilton Eat Chicken Wings on Hot Ones Interview?

Credits: IMAGO PanoramiC

Lewis Hamilton made his first appearance on the highly popular “Hot Ones” show. However, his vegan lifestyle made fans on social media question how exactly the seven-time world champion even agreed to participate. The show, hosted by Sean Evans, is a popular YouTube series that sees famous celebrities and A-listers eat 10 chicken wings with the hot sauce getting spicier each time.

The very premise of the show is eating the hottest chicken wings while answering Evans’ questions. Naturally, Hamilton, being a vegan, has vowed not to eat meat or any other non-plant-based food.

This made fans storm to X (formerly Twitter) to repost Hamilton‘s clip from the show to question his appearance. One fan tweeted, “I thought this guy was vegan?”

As it turns out, Hamilton did not eat chicken wings as the ones he ate were vegan. Hence, he did not break his vow to stay away from meat of any kind.

Why is Lewis Hamilton a vegan?

Lewis Hamilton decided to become a vegan back in 2017. The Briton is a vocal advocate for many social causes, and one of them is about animal welfare. This is why Hamilton chose to adopt the vegan lifestyle.

Plantbasednews.org quoted the Briton as telling BBC, “The human race, what we are doing to the world … the pollution coming from the amount of cows that are being produced is incredible. The cruelty is horrible and I don’t necessarily want to support that and I want to live a healthier life.”

The #44 driver has also subsumed his love for a plant-based diet into his personal brand. He operates a vegan burger chain called Neat Burger. He opened this chain by partnering with Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio. As of 2024, Neat Burger has outlets in cities like Milan, New York, and London.

