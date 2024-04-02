mobile app bar

6 Years Ago, When Lewis Hamilton Called Meeting "Brother" P Diddy an "Honour"

Recently, news of American rapper, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has gripped the world at large. Combs, who also goes by the name ‘P Diddy’, has been embroiled in several civil law suits according to The Independent, where he has been accused of multiple offenses, including abuse and trafficking. That being said, there was a time when Lewis Hamilton himself paid homage to the 54-year-old on X (formerly Twitter), calling him an inspiration and his “brother”.

Hamilton tweeted, back in 2018, “Brothers in white. I grew up watching and listening to my man puff. To stand here today as brothers is a honour and a privilege. I appreciate you bro for all you do, for being a goat and for always showing love. God Bless.” The two attended the MET Gala in New York together that year.

Combs has been in hot water ever since his ex-partner, Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, filed a lawsuit against him with offenses, dating back to 2018. While that lawsuit was settled just a day after its filing, the 54-year-old has now been accused of offenses that he reportedly committed back in the 1990s.

Further information or reports on this matter are not available at the time of writing. That being said, Combs himself has come out with statements proclaiming his innocence. The rapper holds his stance that the allegations are nothing but a shakedown attempt to extort money from him. And to tarnish his goodwill and image in the industry.

Lewis Hamilton, a driver who always calls for “more transparency”

Lewis Hamilton has been one of the most outspoken drivers in F1 history. The seven-time world champion has used his platform and voice to highlight issues like racism sexism and discrimination over the last decade or so. However, since the current allegations surrounding Combs are preliminary, Hamilton is yet to release a statement regarding the same.

Meanwhile, the Mercedes star has openly spoken about the Christian Horner saga, which started when a female employee lodged a complaint of inappropriate behavior against the Red Bull boss earlier this year.

As per the BBC, Hamilton said, “When we don’t have the facts and figures and there is no transparency. You always think there is something being hidden. That’s why I think it is so important for the sport to send the right message,” whilst referring to the speculation surrounding Horner’s case.

While Hamilton calls for transparency, ex-F1 driver, David Coulthard has urged him to lead by example. Coulthard referred to the Susie Wolff incident, in describing why Hamilton should be more open himself.

When Susie Wolff announced that she was taking the FIA to court, Hamilton lauded her bravery, and the revelation that he never supported the FIA president in the first place came up. Taking this into account, Coulthard feels Hamilton should be more vocal and open, before things get blown out of proportion.

