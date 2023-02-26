Lewis Hamilton Hailed As Game Changer In ‘Unapologetic Black Excellence’ Covers Made by Nigerian Social Activist

Oct 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport driver Lewis Hamilton (44) of Team Great Britain waves to the fans after the U.S. Grand Prix F1 race at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

In Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton has been the only black driver. Thus, showcasing how the sport is exclusive to the less privileged races and has been the prerogative of a small section of society.

However, the good thing about Hamilton coming in was his extraordinary career, as he is statistically the most successful driver. With such a strong position in the entire sports fraternity, he has lately used the pedestal to speak on increasing diversity in sports, especially in F1.

Recently, he launched the Hamilton commission, which intends to promote people of color in key positions across motorsports. Thus, enhancing their rise in the sport has excluded them so far. For this initiative, Hamilton has received massive praise over time.

Lewis Hamilton hailed as the game-changer of the year

Apart from the Hamilton commission, Hamilton has also raised voices for multiple social issues. He talked about LGBTQ+ in countries where the existence of queer people is considered illegal. He also talked about environmental conversation, and in 2020, Black lives Matter was in the spotlight in F1. So, he is a person who is looked at in high regard.

In 2021, Hamilton appeared on GQ’s over. Misan Harriman, a Nigerian photographer, on Instagram shared the photos of some of the high-profile black celebrities who tried to influence society for the better. He calls them “Unapologetic Black Excellence”, who are change makers.

In the second slide, Hamilton can be seen. The GQ cover captions him to be the game-changer of the year. In the same post, Marcus Rashford can also be seen, who is the only black athlete in the list of prominent members included by Harriman after Hamilton.

Hamilton will not be silenced

Ahead of the 2023 season, the FIA has released a decree banning all drivers from giving political messages while using F1’s platform without prior permission. But for most drivers, this ruling doesn’t seem unjustified and is seen as an attempt to take away the right to speech.

But during Mercedes’ car reveal, Hamilton was asked about the recent order passed by the governing body. The seven-time world champion unhesitantly replied that he wouldn’t be silenced and would continue to speak like before.

However, this time, Hamilton isn’t alone in this dissent. Even max Verstappen, who prefers to remain apolitical, have spoken against FIA’s decision and called it unnecessary. So, if the entire grid is unanimously together, it would be hard for the governing body to impose the new rule.

