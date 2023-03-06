Toto Wolff Brings Back James Allison As Technical Director at Mercedes After Woeful 2023 Start With W14

Nov 3, 2019; Austin, TX, USA; Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport designer James Allison is lifted up by Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport driver Lewis Hamilton (left) of Great Britain and Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport driver Valtteri Bottas (right) of Finland during the United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Mercedes, in October 2021, traded their former chief technical director, after elevating him to the role of CTO in April, to INEOS Team UK, a sailing team. Thus, giving the role to Mike Elliot from the following season.

In 2022, Mercedes saw a dramatic plunge in their performances with the W13, as it only scored one win across the season and finished P3 in the standings, nowhere showing any chances for title contention. Though, it’s not an allegation that Elliot is entirely responsible for the 2022 slump, as the project has been on since 2020.

However, with him being in charge, things aren’t improving either. The 2023 season start has been equally woeful for Mercedes, who could only fetch a midtable result, and it looks like it would share the same fate as its predecessor.

We know we are not where we need to be. We’ve just got to keep working. We won’t stop till we’re back where we belong. 👊 pic.twitter.com/swjrhdOse7 — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) March 6, 2023

Mercedes’s top engineer returns

According to Motorsport Italy, Allison, who has guided Mercedes to four successive championship campaigns, is returning to the active role in the Mercedes Formula 1 team. On the other hand, Elliot has been moved to the livery design team.

#F1: According to Motorsport Italy, it seems that James Allison is back on the field and aiding Mercedes with the development of the W14. Apparently he had input on the developments that will arrive at Imola. — deni (@fiagirly) March 6, 2023

Parece que James Allison voltou à ativa na Mercedes: o Chefe de Operações Técnicas teria colocado a mão nas atualizações que deverão chegar a Imola e que são aprovadas por Riccardo Musconi. O W14 carece de downforce, enquanto a velocidade máxima não é ruim. 🗞️ | @Motorsport_IT pic.twitter.com/QPCBxIjHUA — AMG News 🇧🇷 (@MercedesAMGF1BR) March 6, 2023

Therefore, giving back the command to the person who gained an enormous reputation for his work in the team. But his chosen upgrades would only be able to implement from the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, which is scheduled for the third week in May.

It’s a massive shake-up for the Silver Arrows, who feel vulnerable to Aston martin’s rise, and could see themselves going even further down in the order. Therefore, it seems like this is their quick solution to the horrors they face this season.

Will it solve anything?

The return of Allison, who had an impeccable record at Mercedes, would be highly welcomed by the fans. However, it still could end up not benefitting them this season.

The W14 car fundamentally shares similar problems as its predecessor W13 except for porpoising. So, it would be a long shot to convert it into a championship-contending car soon enough.

By the end of the year, Mercedes might gain a significant amount of pace under Allison’s brilliance and get a decent finish to the season. But his re-appointment could be done by envisioning the upcoming years’ ambitions.

