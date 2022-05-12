F1

“Did you check the radio volume?”- Watch Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel prank Nico Rosberg at the 2012 German GP

"Did you check the radio volume?"- Watch Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel prank Nico Rosberg at the 2012 German GP
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
News on Prithvi Shaw: Shane Watson provides Prithvi Shaw Injury Update ahead of Punjab vs Delhi match 2022
Next Article
"ECB is in good hands": Harbhajan Singh congratulates Brendon Mccullum after his appointment as England's new Test coach
F1 Latest News
"Did you check the radio volume?"- Watch Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel prank Nico Rosberg at the 2012 German GP
“Did you check the radio volume?”- Watch Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel prank Nico Rosberg at the 2012 German GP

Sebastian Vettel and Michael Schumacher partnered up to prank the latter’s Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg…