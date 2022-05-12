“Did you check the radio volume?”- Watch Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel prank Nico Rosberg at the 2012 German GP

Sebastian Vettel and Michael Schumacher partnered up to prank the latter’s Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg at the 2012 German GP.

Schumacher’s stint in F1 from 2010-2012 was completely different to that of his Championship fighting years. He was no longer at the best team fighting for wins and podiums, but was instead helping Mercedes find their feet in Formula 1.

Vettel is a very close friend of Schumacher’s. The two spent a lot of time together during race weekends during the latter’s brief return to the sport.

Vettel about Michael Schumacher: ‘He was able to drive the red car faster than everyone else and to get the most out of every race. He was still able to get extra performance like I haven’t seen anyone else do. And that for many years”. @Sportbuzzer #F1 — Sebastian Vettel #5 (@sebvettelnews) January 2, 2021

Ahead of the German GP in 2012, Vettel and Schumacher decided to prank compatriot Nico Rosberg during a press-conference. A journalist asked Rosberg about how demanding the Friday practice sessions were. As soon as Rosberg began answering, Vettel and Schumacher could be seen sniggering beside him.

Vettel then put the microphone closer to Rosberg’s mouth, suggesting that he wasn’t audible due to it being far. However, that wasn’t the case! Instead as Rosberg continued, his voice became too loud and distorted.

Michael Schumacher and co. erupt in laughter after pranking Rosberg

There were other drivers present in the media room during this incident as well. Vettel’s Red Bull teammate Mark Webber, Nico Hulkenberg and Timo Glock too joined in on the laughter.

Rosberg himself realized within seconds that he had been pranked by his fellow Germans and let out a wry smile. It was a light hearted moment shared by three of the greatest F1 drivers.

Webber joined in on the joke as soon as Rosberg rectified his mic position. “Did you get that? Did you check the radio volume?” the Aussie sarcastically asked.

The race however, didn’t quite to go plan for Vettel. The then Red Bull driver was involved in a Championship battle with Ferrari’s Fernando Alonso. The Spaniard started and finished the race P1, and extended his lead over Webber (who was second) and Vettel in the Championship standings.

However, a late charge from Vettel in that season saw him win his third consecutive World Title. Schumacher on the other hand had a quite year, finishing 13th in the Championship with 49 points.

