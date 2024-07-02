Discover Gresini Racing: The MotoGP Team That Attracted Lewis Hamilton’s Interests

Since Liberty Media took over F1 in 2017, the sport has enjoyed unprecedented growth in viewership, especially in the US, one of the biggest markets in the world. Now, they have announced a takeover of Moto GP, which is expected to be completed by the end of this year. This link between two of the biggest motorsports series in the world will intensify further if rumors of Lewis Hamilton taking over the Gresini team are true.

According to The Race, Hamilton is in conversation with current owner Nadia Padovani to take charge of the team based out of Faenza. Members of Hamilton’s team were reportedly present at the Dutch TT MotoGP weekend in Assen to hold discussions with Padovani.

Hamilton, who isn’t just a legendary F1 driver but one of the most popular athletes in the world could have a huge impact on Gresini Racing. The team originated out of Italy in 1997, founded by Fausto Gresini. They have been in Moto GP since 2002 and have housed some of the sport’s best drivers including the duo of Alex and Marc Marquez.

, , ️️ Every crowd is a home GP for @marcmarquez93 #MotoGP | #CatalanGP | Live on TNT Sports and Discovery+ pic.twitter.com/0NRZgkszMH — MotoGP on TNT Sports (@motogpontnt) May 26, 2024

Gresini Racing, however, has seen some tough years in the recent past, including the death of its founder and owner Fausto in 2021. Still, their ambition remains high, and Hamilton’s rumored arrival could help them grow tenfold.

Story of Gresini Racing’s transition after owner’s death

Fausto passed away in 2021 due to the COVID-19 virus and there was an air of uncertainty surrounding the team’s future. That is when Nadia Padovani stepped in, something she describes as a difficult moment in her life.

As quoted by Motorcycle Sports, Padovani said, “I decided at the worst moment of my life. Because my husband had just passed away two days earlier. And at the funeral, I decided that I had to move forward with the company he had founded. It was a moment when I wasn’t mentally well. But it was a decision made with the heart and with a lot of strength.”

From P13 to P2!!! And third Sprint Race Podium this year!! ⁰⁰#MM93 #FrenchGP pic.twitter.com/ubz8gHiOC6 — Marc Márquez (@marcmarquez93) May 11, 2024

Gresini Racing, however, didn’t threaten the Championship in 2023, finishing P6 in the standings with 328 points. This year, Marc Marquez arrived.

The Spaniard’s reputation suggested that the Italian stable was about to do something special, and they had made strides, being P3 in the standings a the time of writing. Marc is third in the Drivers’ standings too, with 142 points, not too far away from leader Jorge Martin.

However, if Hamilton completes a takeover or buys shares in the team, he won’t have Marc by his side. The 31-year-old announced earlier this season that he will join Ducati Lenovo Racing from 2025 onwards, leaving his brother Alex at the team.