Disgraced F1 Champion Nelson Piquet in Trouble After Former Brazilian President Hides Valuables in His House

Nelson Piquet, a three-time F1 world champion has been in the news over the last year because of matters that aren’t remotely connected to the sport. The Brazilian was caught abusing Lewis Hamilton racially, which led to severe backlash for him.

Months later, he was seen supporting former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, a right-wing politician whose tenure with riddled with controversy and alleged corruption. Troubles did not end for Piquet, who was reportedly banned from entering the F1 paddock, which is a first for former world champions.

Now, Piquet is in more trouble because according to local sources, Bolsonaro hid jewels and other gifts in his home. These jewels and gifts were illegally possessed by the 68-year-old and the fact that he chose to hide them in the Piquet’s house shows how close they actually are. These valuables were hidden in a farmhouse in Brasilia, owned by the former McLaren driver.

Nelson Piquet ordered to pay Lewis Hamilton $950,000

When Piquet used racial slurs at Hamilton, he angered the entire F1 community, and a civil lawsuit was filed against him. The case went on for a long time, but recently, a court in Brasilia ordered the disgraced F1 champion to pay Hamilton a sum of 5 million Brazilian Reals (Roughly $950,00).

Piquet has to pay this amount to Hamilton because of the “moral damages” he caused. The case was taken to the court by a number of human rights groups including Brazil’s National LGBT+ Alliance. The 70-year-old however, remained adamant that he did not mean to be racist when he used those “ill thought out” words.

Piquet also used homophobic slurs at Hamilton, which he is very well known for. In his early days, the Rio de Janeiro born driver was known to label people he didn’t like as ‘homosexuals’.

Piquet’s heartless joke about Ayrton Senna’s death

Even though Piquet has won as many F1 world championships as compatriot Ayrton Senna, the latter is much more respected and well known in Brazil. The late great Senna tragically lost his life after a crash in Imola in 1994, and it caused shockwaves around the entire sporting world.

Piquet, however, could not resist being disrespectful toward Senna. In an interview, when asked if he considered himself better than Senna, Piquet answered by saying that he’s alive, unlike the former.

Various incidents like the beforementioned have tarnished Nelson Piquet’s image, even though he was one of the top drivers in F1 during his peak years.