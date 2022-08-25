“Disrespectful towards the media”: 7-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton used Snapchat filters on Carlos Sainz during FIA press conference

Lewis Hamilton was busy using ‘bunny Snapchat filters’ on Carlos Sainz during a press conference ahead of the 2016 Japanese Grand Prix.

Hamilton is very active on social media. We see the 37-year-old post snippets of his daily life on his Instagram account very frequently. Back in 2016, however, he was hooked on Snapchat.

During the drivers’ press conference ahead of 2016’s outing in Suzuka, Hamilton did something that left FIA officials and Mercedes embarrassed. The Brit was busy on his phone using Snapchat filters when the reporters were asking questions. A lot of people in the room found this very disrespectful.

Hamilton’s former McLaren teammate Fernando Alonso and then Toro-Rosso driver Carlos Sainz were with him. The Mercedes star was using the ‘bunny filters‘ of Snapchat on Sainz. The 7-time World Champion started laughing, and the reporters asked him what he found so funny.

“It’s quite funny, just some snaps of drivers,” he said. “We’ve been doing this a long, long time and it’s the same. Just got to keep adding new things to it.”

Lewis Hamilton did not mean to disrespect the media; insists he was just having fun

FIA and Mercedes were not pleased with how Hamilton handled the situation. Journalists were sitting in a room doing their job, and the fact that the Brit was so casual with his approach did not sit right with sponsors.

Hamilton asked to stop posting videos from the #F1 paddock on snapchat. And he does what: Keeps on posting videos from the paddock. Love it! — Tobi Grüner 🏁 (@tgruener) April 2, 2016

After the interview when he received backlash, Hamilton put up a statement on Twitter explaining his actions. According to him, he did not mean to disrespect the media, and was just having some fun.

“Today was meant to be fun, not at all disrespectful. Some people take themselves to [sic] seriously. I had a blast, highlight of my day!”

He went on to share his opinions on press conferences on social media. Hamilton feels that the media and journalists should not be the ones asking the questions. Instead the fans are the ones who should ask the drivers questions, and the journalists should act only as mediators.

“Re press conference, it’s been the same for 10 years,” Hamilton continued. “It’s not the media or mediator, it’s the format. Fans should be asking the questions!”

