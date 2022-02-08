“Do you reckon I can fit in there?”– Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris have a peek at McLaren’s MCL36 but in a miniature version

Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris have a look at the new McLaren car for the 2022 season but in a miniature version.

McLaren is nearing the date of their official 2022 car release. But before, that they partnered with the Lego Group to tease fans to showcase a miniature version of what’s coming to their doorstep.

Now, Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris, ahead of the official release got their hands on the Lego version of the car. “Well, here we have,” said Norris before going to the minimalist car.

After dropping the cloth from that McLaren car, both drivers seemed impressed. Norris quickly said: “It’s my size F1 car. It’s actually a beautiful car.”

“Do you reckon I can fit in there,” asked Norris to Ricciardo. “I would say everything would fit but your head,” replied the 32-year-old Australian.

“Oh here we go, active suspension. It looks very nice to drive this one,” remarked both Ricciardo and Norris.

Daniel Ricciardo believes Legos have changed very much

Ricciardo shares that he used to play with Legos when he was a kid. However, now Legos are much more advanced than they were before and he is amazed by that.

“Legos sets these days are much more advanced than 25 years ago, when I was a kid,” said Ricciardo. “How long do you reckon it will take for you to build it?” asked Norris.

“I don’t wanna say I am good at this stuff, I am not bad, but like six weeks,” replied the Australian. “Oh it does work DRS baby,” said Ricciardo while flipping the rear wings.

It would be safe to say that both drivers seemed to be impressed by the Lego version of their new car. It remains to be seen how satisfied they will be with the actual McLaren car.

