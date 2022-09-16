“Does he want to be a professor or a racing driver?”: 4-time F1 Champion Sebastian Vettel used to be late for races because of school

Norbert Vettel, father of four-time World Champion Sebastian shed light on how his son was late for races because of school.

Vettel is one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time. Between 2010 and 2013 he won four consecutive World Titles with Red Bull in an era where no driver came close to breaking his dominance.

In addition to his driving, Vettel is also known for being one of the smartest on track. A lot of fans feel that in spite of having more naturally talented drivers around him, Vettel used his sharp intelligence to outshine them throughout his career.

In a recent interview, Vettel’s father Norbert revealed how much his son loved learning. There were times when he went to school and stayed there for so long that he ended up being late for his races. Norbert said that the fathers of other young drivers used to question his son’s priorities.

Norbert Vettel in 2011:

“If we only arrived late on Friday because Seb was still at school, some fathers would ask me: ‘Does your son actually want to be a professor or a racing driver?'”

“Seb is scary. He learns as fast as a computer programming itself.”

Sebastian Vettel to retire from Formula 1 after six more races

Vettel has been such an integral part of the grid for so long that it’s hard to comprehend that he will be suiting up for an F1 race just six more times. Last month, the German driver revealed that 2022 will be his last season in the sport.

He has been driving for Aston Martin for two years, which have been arguably the most underwhelming seasons of his career. After dominating F1 during his Red Bull stint, Vettel left them to join Ferrari.

BREAKING: Sebastian Vettel has announced he will retire from F1 at the end of the 2022 season 4 world titles

53 race wins

122 podiums

4 world titles
53 race wins
122 podiums
1 phenomenal career

While many expected him to bring Title glory back to Maranello, Vettel failed to do that. He won 14 races during his time at the Scuderia but could not pose a serious threat to Lewis Hamilton or Mercedes’ dominance.

Many people feel that not being in a competitive team for the last two campaigns has fueled Vettel’s desire to leave F1. Aston Martin are fighting for the bottom places this campaign and a driver of Vettel’s caliber does not want to scramble for those places.

