Max Verstappen owns $3 Million Aston Martin hypercar which is responsible for mega lawsuit against luxury automobile brand

Max Verstappen played a pivotal role in developing the latest Aston Martin Valkyrie, the car that triggered a massive lawsuit.

Aston Martin’s troubles aren’t getting better anytime soon. The British luxury car brand is already going through a massive financial slump. And now, it is amidst a massive lawsuit which was triggered due to Aston Martin’s new hypercar- Valkyrie.

According to the Financial Times, Aston Martin turned to the Nebula Project for help, a wealthy Swiss dealership selling Aston Martin cars.

The deal between the two sides allegedly promised royalties for Valkyrie, the Valhalla, and the third car to Nebula for the massive funding. But now, the dealership company alleges that they haven’t received their share for their contributions.

Meanwhile, Aston Martin alleges Nebula Project has withheld customers’ deposits worth $21 million. Thus, trying to take away the credibility of the prosecuting side.

The royalty rate of 3% equated to a wealth of $172 million. But they haven’t received the sum. Though, the luxury car brand has started delivering this car to patient customers, including F1 star Max Verstappen, who was supposed to add this car to his garage this year.

“Aston Martin is working with our affected customers to ensure they receive delivery of their vehicles. We are confident in our legal position and believe their counterclaims are retaliatory and without merit,” said the executive chairman Lawrence Stroll.

How Max Verstappen played an important role in Valkyrie

Aston Martin for long had an association with Red Bull. Until they decided to go their ways. Way before the release of the car, Verstappen tested for this car and gave critical feedback.

Verstappen isn’t the only one from Red Bull to be a part of Valkyries’ project. Adrian Newey was also involved in the formation of the car and helped them with his F1 knowledge.

Here’s @Max33Verstappen and @alex_albon driving the @astonmartin Valkyrie at @SilverstoneUK “It’s good. It’s a lot of fun. It’s a work in progress but to have this on the road, it’s going to be insane” – Verstappen. pic.twitter.com/Icp6XAZZUB — RaceFans (@racefansdotnet) February 18, 2020

With the car almost arriving, Verstappen would certainly have received in the initial distribution round. As per the reports, there are only 150 units of this car on the road.

Though, Aston Martin thought of selling it in the thousands. The current scenario at the British brand has been hectic and has slowed or halted the process.

