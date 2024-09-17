“Doesn’t Fight That Hard”: Jacques Villeneuve Says Max Verstappen Sounds Gloomy in Recent Races

After the Azerbaijan GP, Max Verstappen has now gone seven races without a win in F1. He is close to equalling his longest winless streak in F1 since 2020. Despite that, the 1997 F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve believes the Dutchman isn’t bothered. Villeneuve doesn’t see the same burning desire in the reigning champion that was present till the Spanish GP.

The Canadian made this observation after the race in Baku as he was confused at the uneventful radio conversation between Verstappen and Gianpiero Lambiase. As quoted by Sky Sports, he said, “Max for the last few races sounds downbeat. He’s not even feisty in the race and doesn’t fight that hard. Even on the radio, we barely hear him.”

“Something has changed. He knows the car isn’t driving as he wants and his team-mate was a lot quicker than him.”, he added.

Don’t think he’s having much fun out there pic.twitter.com/tsXE4AmADi — The Race (@wearetherace) September 15, 2024

This downbeat persona during a race is completely unlike the Dutchman. His rant during the Hungarian GP is more like his usual self but it was missing in Baku. Red Bull set up his car in a way that did not suit him and he had difficulties throughout. Yet there were no angry messages or rants and no desire to fight for a position higher up the order.

This subdued outlook should ring alarm bells within the Austrian outfit. However, this unwillingness to fight could just be acceptance from Verstappen regarding the difficult patch the team is facing at the moment. He could just be practicing patience before the season goes to more favorable tracks which won’t be the upcoming Singapore GP.

Verstappen and Co. will need to bide their time for one more weekend

Even when Verstappen and Red Bull were enjoying the most dominant streak a driver and team has ever experienced in F1, they lost in Singapore. With history as proof, it’s safe to assume their ongoing struggles will continue at the Marina Bay Street Circuit this weekend. However, it could be the last of the circuits which don’t suit the RB20.

Red Bull might find more performance heading to a more traditional track like the Circuit of the Americas in Austin. The RB20 has historically performed well in COTA and they can hope to find similar success in the upcoming US GP. In fact, the team’s decision to bring upgrades to Austin will surely aid in their efforts to get back to winning ways.

However, whether it will be enough to surpass the superior McLaren machinery remains to be seen. The Woking outfit has produced a car in 2024 which has delivered on every circuit so far. With seven more races to go now the reigning champions find themselves trailing in the constructors’ championship by 20 points. So, Red Bull needs to find performance as soon as possible before it’s too late.