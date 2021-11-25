F1

“Don’t finish the race could cost my whole team the bonus payments”- Lewis Hamilton reveals how 2000 people’s income rely on him

"Don't finish the race could cost my whole team the bonus payments"- Lewis Hamilton reveals how 2000 people's income rely on him
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Previous Article
"Everyone has their own management style"– Guenther Steiner responds to Schumacher's comments on his behaviour with Haas drivers
Next Article
"Fans can really cross the line sometimes!": Lakers' LeBron James speaks on the infamous incident with Pacers' fans after 124-116 victory in overtime
F1 Latest News
"Don't finish the race could cost my whole team the bonus payments"- Lewis Hamilton reveals how 2000 people's income rely on him
“Don’t finish the race could cost my whole team the bonus payments”- Lewis Hamilton reveals how 2000 people’s income rely on him

Lewis Hamilton talks about the challenges of competing against Red Bull’s Max Verstappen for the…