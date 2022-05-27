“Don’t let the truth get in the way” – Why F1 Twitter misunderstood Daniel Ricciardo race engineer in Monaco?

Daniel Ricciardo hit the wall during the FP in Monaco and his race engineer only seemed to care about the car.

McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo hit the wall during the FP2 session in Monaco Grand Prix and his race engineer only seemed to care about the car. F1 Twitter got furious over the race engineer’s reaction to the crash.

However, it turns out that the did not see the crash or Ricciardo in the wall. He only saw on the data that the car was slowing. Which is why he came on the radio and asked if the car was ok. Once he realised he checked in.

Without knowing the facts correctly the fans blasted over the race engineer. However after knowing the facts the fans settled and were glad to know the truth.

Ricciardo explained his crash and said that it was not because of too much kerb. Instead, his car already started losing rear grip before the swimming pool entry, pointing to his side of the garage going too extreme with the set-up ahead of FP2.

“It was strange. I think if anyone crashes there you normally see on the exit if they take maybe too much kerb in Turn 14 and then lose the car. But I already started losing the car pretty much before Turn 13,” Ricciardo said.

F1 Twitter creates drama about Daniel Ricciardo crash

F1 social media dramatised the entire crash and the race engineer’s conversation with the Australian driver. Some users even brought in the previous reports about the McLaren team principal saying that the Ricciardo is not meeting the expectations of the Woking based team.

I think the engineer actually thought it was just a spin and that’s why at first he asks him about the car, then when he sees the magnitude he realizes everything. F1 twitter drama is amazing hahaha pic.twitter.com/cnLTEEKE4Q — Lando Norris Culé (@LN4_Cule) May 27, 2022

Bruh! The save “glad to hear you’re okay, too.” How dare you. pic.twitter.com/oqeaEpwz4r — Oliver Chinyere (@Oliverdirtyb) May 27, 2022

Noticed this, and I have no doubt Daniel also did. I swear the first thing he said in response was “I’m okay”? — U.C. (@chuzi_n) May 27, 2022

