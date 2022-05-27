“You gotta do a belly flop” – Lewis Hamilton gave Daniel Ricciardo the idea for iconic 2018 Monaco GP photo

Lewis Hamilton suggested Daniel Ricciardo to do a belly flop in the 2018 Monaco GP after the Australian banished his demons.

The 2018 Monaco GP was a very important race to Ricciardo as he had the opportunity to win the race taken away from him in 2016. He became the third Australian to win the race after Mark Webber and Jack Brabham. He also clinched Red Bull’s first Monaco win since 2012.

During a press conference at that time, Hamilton had given Ricciardo ‘the belly flop challenge.’ After winning the race, the Australian happily took it and performed the belly flop in the Red Bull energy station swimming pool.

“You need to do a belly flop”

I just found out that it was Lewis Hamilton’s idea which lead to Daniel Ricciardo’s iconic picture at Monaco. lmao#MonacoGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/3mDLuub5Xk — CD 💭 (@VertigoF1) May 26, 2022

Daniel Ricciardo admits he has not met McLaren’s expectations

Ricciardo moved to McLaren in 2021 and took a seat alongside Lando Norris. In his debut season with the Woking based team, the Australian was outperformed by his young teammate. Ricciardo finished the 2021 season at P8 while Norris was at P6.

Furthermore, in the 2022 season, Ricciardo has not been at the top of his performance. After six rounds of racing, the Australian driver has only scored 11 points and stands at P12.

Looking at his performance, McLaren team boss Zak Brown said, “Daniel’s just not comfortable yet with the car. We are trying everything we can – again it was a disappointing weekend.

“Short of kind of Monza and a few races, it’s generally not kind of met his or our expectations.”

Ahead of the race in Monaco this weekend, Ricciardo admitted that what his boss is saying is not false. He said, “It’s pretty true.”

“Comments I don’t take personally. My skin is tanned, beautiful and also thick. And I know that I don’t want to be racing around 10th, and 12th places you know, I still believe I can be at the front and belong at the front.

“So it’s been a little bit more certainly testing at times in terms of obviously trying to get up and maximise myself in this car.”

“But yeah, we’re working together hard at it. And the team wants it. I want it. So yeah, we’re just working through it.”

