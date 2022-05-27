“So, McLaren senna formula one team?” – F1 Twitter reacts to McLaren adding name of Ayrton Senna to its cars from Monaco GP

McLaren announced that it will permanently add the name of Ayrton Senna to its MCL36 from the Monaco GP onwards.

The name Ayrton Senna goes synonymous with McLaren as the Brazillian won three championships with the Woking based team. The team has now announced that it will add Senna’s name to its car from the Monaco GP.

Senna holds the record for most race wins in Monaco with six victories and has also won more races for McLaren than any other driver. He took his first win in Monaco in 1984.

The Brazillian cemented his status as an all-time great of the sport, winning 35 races and three world Championships before he was tragically killed while leading the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix.

Given his immense contribution to the sport and the McLaren team and with the support of the Senna Foundation, his name will now be donned on our car’s halo.

Team principal Zak Brown said, “Senna is, and always will be, a McLaren legend. His performances with McLaren, which earned him three Drivers’ World Championships, cemented his place as one of the greatest Formula 1 drivers.”

“When he tragically passed in 1994, the entire motorsport world felt a sense of irreplicable loss, but his memory lives on in the hearts and minds of Formula 1 fans across the world.”

“We feel it’s right that we, as McLaren, should recognise his contribution to our sport by carrying his name with us wherever we go racing.”

Also Read: Ayrton Senna delivers timeless message to his followers

F1 Twitter emotional with the McLaren gesture for Ayrton Senna

Starting from the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix, the McLaren MCL36 will carry the Senna logo, marking our commitment to celebrating his legacy.

Wrote a song tribute for Ayrton with a highlight reel of his career. The best to ever pilot an F1 car. https://t.co/OHbQYKjjxI pic.twitter.com/4jtFpLTHzn — Jesse (@McElroy47) May 27, 2022

So , mclaren senna formula one team ?? — wj (@ElliotWJ_) May 27, 2022

So pleased to hear this, that’s amazing! Where he belongs pic.twitter.com/cNoDpLa411 — Simon Brooks (@SimonGBrooks) May 27, 2022

Also Read: Nigel Mansell’s Williams FW14 that carried Ayrton Senna and Ferrari 640 sold for $7.9 million at auction