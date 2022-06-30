“Don’t read all comments and do not let them drag you in” – Lewis Hamilton’s inspirational advice on how to be a role model and survive the F1 world

Lewis Hamilton gives advice to young drivers on surviving F1 and why protecting their inner peace is very important for success.

Mercedes’ driver Lewis Hamilton took part in an interview with TSN the Shift’s host Kayla Grey and young Canadian driver Nicole Havrda.

The Shift is a talk show presented by TSN where it focuses on Canadian stories and personalities related to sports, life, and culture.

Hamilton suffered racial comments from three times world champion Nelson Piquet in an interview with CNN Brazil back in 2021. Moreover, despite Piquet’s apology, the FIA banned him from entering the F1 paddock.

Lewis Hamilton has taken sincere efforts of having underrepresented groups in F1. Back in 2021, he launched his charitable trust Mission 44 narrowing the gap in the employment and education systems.

With a £20m pledge @LewisHamilton launches Mission 44 foundation to empower young people in UK from underrepresented groups. Goal: to narrow the gap in employment and education systems. Putting his money where his mouth is👏 and backed by @MercedesAMGF1 #F1 Photo: @MSI_Images pic.twitter.com/nk1gsMiW88 — James Allen (@Jamesallenonf1) July 27, 2021

Also Read: George Russell labels Mercedes teammate as greatest F1 driver of all time

Lewis Hamilton’s precious advice on being a role model

The Seven times world champion discussed his childhood, upbringing, and the lack of diversity in the F1 world. Canada’s own Nicole Havrda who competes in Formula 3 also took part in the interview.

Both of them touched upon their parent’s efforts on helping them become competitive and achieving their dreams of being a race car driver.

Hamilton is a role model to the younger generation with Havrda being one of them. Besides, the Briton is a philanthropist helping others in need with financial assistance and advice.

He emphasized how important it is to be yourself and continue pushing yourself to the boundaries of life. The Briton shared the following advice: “I love the Maya Angelou quote. Never dim your light to make others feel more comfortable around you. Shine as bright as you can.”

The Mercedes driver believes that keeping headstrong is one of the most important ways of surviving in Formula One. He concluded by stating: “Protect your inner peace. Don’t listen to what people say. Don’t read all comments and do not let them drag you in.”

Lewis Hamilton gives advice on being a role model 🖤 “Never dim your light to make others feel more comfortable around you. Shine as bright as you can.” Full Interview ➡️https://t.co/oTHq6DqMHW pic.twitter.com/UjFwXNDzDs — Sir Lewis Hamilton Updates (@SirLewisUpdates) June 29, 2022

Also Read: When and where to watch the British GP at Silverstone?