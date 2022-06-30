British GP Live Stream, Telecast 2022 and F1 Schedule- When and where to watch the British GP at Silverstone?

Formula 1 returns to Silverstone which is one of the most iconic venues on the calendar for the 2022 British GP.

Last year’s race at Silverstone was eventful to say the least. Title rivals Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen made contact on the opening lap, which resulted in the latter hitting the barriers and suffering a 51G impact.

Hamilton ended up winning the race, fending off Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc who finished P2. Hamilton’s then teammate Valtteri Bottas finished third.

Hamilton and Mercedes aren’t competing for race wins this season. The Title protagonists so far are from Red Bull and Ferrari, the two strongest teams of the 2022 campaign. A close battle between the two teams is expected once again.

Red Bull come into the British GP, winning six consecutive races. Verstappen has won five of them, which puts him at the top of the Championship with 175 points to his name. His teammate Sergio Perez is behind him in P2, followed by Leclerc in P3.

When and where to watch the British GP?

Here are the broadcasters and timings of the 2022 British GP in different time zones:

2022 British Grand Prix UK Broadcast Schedule (BST)

Day Session Channel Time (BST) Friday, 1st July FP1 SkySportsF1 13:00 Friday, 1st July FP2 SkySportsF1 16:00 Saturday, 2nd July FP3 SkySportsF1 12:00 Saturday, 2nd July Qualifying SkySportsF1 15:00 Sunday, 3rd July Race SkySportsF1, Channel 4 15:00

2022 British Grand Prix USA Broadcast Schedule (ET)

Day Session Channel Time (ET) Friday, 1st July FP1 ESPN U 8:00 Friday, 1st July FP2 ESPN U 11:00 Saturday, 2nd July FP3 ESPN 2 7:00 Saturday, 2nd July Qualifying ESPN 2 10:00 Sunday, 3rd July Race ESPN 2 10:00

2022 British Grand Prix Australia Broadcast Schedule (AEST)

Day Session Channel(s) Time (AEST) Friday, 1st July FP1 Fox Sports, Kayo 22:00 Saturday, 2nd July FP2 Fox Sports, Kayo 1:00* Saturday, 2nd July FP3 Fox Sports, Kayo 21:00 Sunday, 3rd July Qualifying Fox Sports, Kayo 0:00* Monday, 4th July Race Fox Sports, Kayo 0:00*

*Due to the Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) being nine hours ahead of the British Summer Time (BST), the race will start on the next day in Australia based on time difference.

