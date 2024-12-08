“Don’t Run Into People if You Don’t Want Penalties”: Martin Brundle Slams Max Verstappen for Penalty Rant

Max Verstappen has again found himself in the bad books of the FIA Stewards at the season finale in Abu Dhabi. Starting P4 on the grid, the four-time world champion made an impossible lunge on the McLaren of Oscar Piastri going into the first turn on lap 1 of the Grand Prix. Inevitably, the duo clashed — leading to a 10-second time penalty for Verstappen.

The Red Bull driver came into the pits to serve the penalty but lashed out at the stewards after the stop. He was quoted on the team radio comms as saying, “Can we ask for 20 seconds? Stupid idiots.” While his frustrations on the penalty are understood from a human perspective, Martin Brundle slammed him for his move on Piastri.

Covering the Grand Prix for Sky Sports F1, the former McLaren driver said, “You can’t say that about referees. That’s just not fair. They are applying the regulations. Don’t run into other people and you won’t get penalties.”

Verstappen on team radio: “Can we ask for 20 seconds? Stupid idiots” Not happy with the stewards for his penalty #F1 #AbuDhabiGP — Chris Medland (@ChrisMedlandF1) December 8, 2024

Both Brundle and David Croft were in agreement that Verstappen‘s ill-fated move on the Australian driver was unwarranted. The Dutchman had already wrapped the drivers’ championship at the Las Vegas GP and the Bulls are out of contention for the Constructors’ title.

However, the Woking-based team are locked in an intense battle for the Constructors’ title triumph with Ferrari. And even though McLaren are still leading the battle, Piastri’s spin on lap 1 has put them in a difficult position.

McLaren rest hopes on Lando Norris after Piastri’s lap 1 crash with Verstappen

Owing to the collision with Verstappen, Piastri rejoined the race plum last. Later on, he clashes with the Williams of Franco Colapinto — earning the Australian driver a 10-second penalty of his own.

In the meanwhile, Charles Leclerc (who started the race from P19) found himself in the points after the chaos settled. Now, he sits in P3, with Piastri’s chances of scoring any points virtually over.

Yet, the Woking-based team stand on the cusp of winning their first Constructors’ title since 1998. Norris currently leads the race and that would be enough to seal the title in their favor.