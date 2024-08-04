“Don’t Stand Too Close”: Zak Brown Ends Up Hurting Star Driver Lando Norris During Their Latest Golf Clash

Enjoying the mid-season break, the F1 drivers have a chance to let their hair loose amid the most hectic schedule in history. Even the team principals and CEOs have a chance to stray away from business and have some fun. But the fun ended up in pain and a bruise mark for Lando Norris, courtesy of Zak Brown.

Out for a game of golf, the British driver was perhaps too close to comfort as Brown played a shot. Taking to his Instagram stories, Brown subsequently issued an apology and a warning for what happened next. “Oops, sorry, Lando [Norris]! Next time, don’t stand so close,” wrote the 52-year-old on a photo of his driver’s lower left belly region, which had a fresh bruise mark.

Seemingly, the 24-year-old got hit by the ball or one of Brown’s golf clubs as the latter played a shot. Notably, Norris and Brown weren’t the only men playing. As seen in Brown’s previous stories, PGA Tour’s star golfer Justin Rose accompanied the two McLaren men to the golf course, where they played several holes. Also in the mix was LIV golfer Ian Poulter, both of whom hadn’t gone to Paris for the Olympics.

Brown won one hole and even won the team game against Poulter and Norris while partnering with Rose. But overall, the professional golfer went home with a par score of 64, while neither McLaren driver was able to do so.

Although this particular outing may have been a painful one for Norris, it wouldn’t diminish his love for the sport at all. Introduced to the sport by his former teammate Carlos Sainz, Norris spends a lot of his free time playing golf. He has been on the course with several F1 drivers and even pro golfers. Back in 2023, ahead of the first-ever Las Vegas GP, Norris also took part in a Netflix special tournament called the ‘Netflix Cup.’ Norris partnered up with Rickie Fowler for the special event, but the duo came out on top as Sainz and Justin Thomas won.