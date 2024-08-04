mobile app bar

Lando Norris Lands in $60M-Worth LIV Golfer’s Tutelage Months After Losing to Carlos Sainz

Credits: IMAGO PanoramiC

Both Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz often golf together when they are not competing against each other on the track. A few months ago, both drivers competed during the inaugural edition of the Netflix Cup. During the tournament, Sainz’s team emerged victorious and they beat Norris’ team. Despite losing then, Norris has not lost out on any motivation. And now, he has even landed lessons from Ian Poulter, who is a golfing icon.

Norris took lessons from the English golfer along with McLaren CEO Zak Brown. Poulter was at the center of the entire PGA – LIV saga.

 

A post shared by Zak Brown (@zbrownceo)

The British professional golf star made quite the headlines when he decided to quit the PGA to join forces with the folks over at LIV. This also made him one of the highest-grossing athletes. His current net worth sits at around $60,000,000.

Poulter is also considered a solid pro at golf. Naturally, under his tutelage, Norris must have learned a trick or two that he can use to sharpen his skills for the next time he squares off against a rival.

Norris still has a long way to go with his golf skills

Norris was first introduced to the sport by Sainz during their time together at McLaren. Since then, the #4 driver has taken up the sport as his primary hobby. However, he is still pretty hard on himself when it comes to his skill level.

In a video uploaded by McLaren to YouTube, Norris said, back in 2021, “Five years from now, I would like my handicap to be 5.” Back then, the Briton’s handicap stood at 15. That being said, he feels he has made some progress but still has a long way to go.

