“It’s just not for me, it’s not my world”– Max Verstappen tells medial when asked about F1 drama around him

Max Verstappen clarifies to the media that the drama around his championship fight is not for him as it’s not a part of his world.

The fight for the championship between Mercedes and Red bull is certainly spilling beans off the track. The media is intensively is covering every word of hostility.

However, Max Verstappen, Red Bull’s protagonist in this fight, wants to separate himself from the drama. As he claims, it’s not a part of his world.

“I’m just a normal guy and I grew up in a small town,” the driver explained to AP News. “All these things, the drama, it’s just not for me. It’s not my world.”

Verstappen and Hamilton have been involved in two significant controversies this season, as the crash in Silverstone and Monza shredded all the romance between the two drivers.

Meanwhile, the championship is still intense, and with six races left, both drivers want to cement their chances. The next races in Austin, where the championship leader spot will lean, remain to be seen.

Max Verstappen was prepared by his father

Verstappen is the second-generation F1 driver of his family, with his father Jos Verstappen was a decorated driver in his heydays. The Red Bull ace claims his father played a pivotal role in for days like today.

“He knew what it took to be a Formula 1 driver and he always prepared me from a very young age to be ready for it. I think in our family we are very focused on what we do and I grew up like that. But that also takes a bit of the stress away and makes it very straightforward.”

A maiden championship win for Verstappen would end Mercedes’ seven-year-long reign in F1. Will Red Bull manage to sustain the pressure can only be answered at the end of the final chequered flag.

