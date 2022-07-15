F1

“Driving at 300 km/h in Nürburgring”– George Russell’s $150,000 ‘Love at First Sight’ Mercedes AMG GT S Coupe

"Driving at 300 km/h in Nürburgring"– George Russell's $150,000 'Love at First Sight' Mercedes AMG GT S Coupe
Janmeyjay Shukla

Previous Article
“Stephen Curry, this kid really took ‘night-night’ 1 step further": NBA Twitter reacts as a Filipino kid adds his own customization to the GSW MVP’s famous celebration
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"Driving at 300 km/h in Nürburgring"– George Russell's $150,000 'Love at First Sight' Mercedes AMG GT S Coupe
“Driving at 300 km/h in Nürburgring”– George Russell’s $150,000 ‘Love at First Sight’ Mercedes AMG GT S Coupe

George Russell drivers around in Mercedes off the track as well in his luxurious AMG…