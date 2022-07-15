“Driving at 300 km/h in Nürburgring”– George Russell’s $150,000 ‘Love at First Sight’ Mercedes AMG GT S Coupe

George Russell drivers around in Mercedes off the track as well in his luxurious AMG GT S Coupe and took an AMG GT-R on a spin in Germany.

Mercedes’ George Russell is one of the top prospects in Formula One alongside Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris. He joined the team from Williams.

While the legendary team Williams is still a customer company to Mercedes, Russell exceeded expectations. His performance against teammates Robert Kubica and Nicholas Latifi paved his way to Mercedes.

Also Read: Valtteri Bottas praises George Russell for taking the fight with former Mercedes teammate

George Russell’s ‘Love at first sight’ with the Mercedes Car

Russell is a part of the Mercedes family since the 2017 season. No doubt that he is a huge Mercedes fan as well as he drives their cars on the streets too.

The Briton owns the German brand’s three high-end cars. One of them is a staggering selenite Grey Mercedes AMG GT S Coupe. It packs a 4.0 liter, twin-turbocharged V8 engine with a speed of over 300 km/h.

The Mercedes driver shared a picture with this car back in March 2020 with the caption ‘love at first sight.’ A year later, he posted another picture of the $120,000 machine with the caption ‘Love my little rocket!’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by George Russell (@georgerussell63)

Driving the Mercedes in Nurburgring and cleaning a few at home

Russell also owns a Mercedes two AMG C63. The blue-colored one is the regular model and the other white-colored one is a dashing Mercedes AMG C63 S.

These German-manufactured cars cost a whopping $80,000 and Russell takes good care of them by cleaning the cars on his own. The Mercedes love does not stop there.

While Russell drove for Williams, he got the opportunity to drive a Mercedes AMG-GT R around the iconic Nurburgring circuit. This coupe sports car starts at $157,000 and is one of the elites in the track domination department.

Also Read: George Russell receives praise from F1 journalist Will Buxton on his ‘impressive eyelashes’