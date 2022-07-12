“His eyes are absolutely stunning”- George Russell receives praise from F1 journalist Will Buxton on his ‘impressive eyelashes’

Reputed F1 journalist Will Buxton complemented the eyelashes of Mercedes star George Russell on his social media account.

Buxton has become a household name within the F1 community for his big involvement in all four seasons of Netflix’s super hit show Drive to Survive. The Brit is also very active on Twitter, and posts funny and engaging tweets for his fans, on matters related to F1 and off it.

Recently, he took to his account to complement the eye-lashes of Russell. The Mercedes driver is one of the most popular drivers on the grid, and his fans have praised his ‘beautiful eyes’ in the past. This time however, it was Buxton who joined in on the praise.

Hahahaha. Yes. Offensively good eyelashes — Laura Winter (@lauracwinter) July 12, 2022

“Not sure if it’s just me,” he wrote. “It probably is. But recently every time I interview George I can’t help but be transfixed by his eyelashes. They’re extension and mascara Alex from A Clockwork Orange impressive.”

Plenty of fans in the comments seemed to agree with the 41-year old personality.

His eyes are absolutely stunning, I never hear a word he says as I am always lost in them! — Gemma (@GBrown84) July 12, 2022

George Russell finishes fourth in Austria despite getting five-second penalty

Russell’s Austrian GP got off to a nervy start last Sunday. The 24-year old made contact with Red Bull driver Sergio Perez on the very first lap, which saw the Mexican spin out onto the gravel. The latter also had some damage to his RB18, which effectively ended his race.

Russell was deemed to be at fault for the collision, and received a five second penalty. He served it while coming for a pit-stop, and it seemed like he would lose ground to the front runners.

However, the Mercedes driver capitalized on his earlier mistake and drove brilliantly to finish P4 behind teammate Lewis Hamilton. On top of that, Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz suffered a DNF after his engine blew him. This allowed him to close to gap to the Spaniard.

F1 returns in two weeks time, when teams and drivers travel to Circuit Paul Ricard for the 2022 French FP.

