Dug-Up Messages to Baby Max Verstappen Foreshadow a Future Everyone Saw Coming

Born to former racers Jos Verstappen and Sophie Kumpen, it is hardly a surprise that Max Verstappen is as talented as he is. While his unforgiving prowess has become a surprise to many, there were once a lot of people who foresaw what the #1 driver on the grid was capable of. A thread on X by user @verstayppen outlines the same with congratulatory messages from people on the birth of Max Verstappen.

Edo from Almere sent a mail to the parents congratulating them on the birth of their son. The sender added that if Verstappen Jr. were to become “just as much a racing miracle as his parents,” it would be a great boon for the world of motorsports.

“Hello Jos and sophie, Many congratulations with the birth of your son Max. If he becomes just as much a racing miracle as his parents, it will be something great for motorsport!! But for now just enjoy the little Verstappen:))) Greetings to the very best. Edo from Almere.” pic.twitter.com/JHZycfQGdT — ale¹ (@verstayppen) May 22, 2024

Another well-wisher sent a mail hoping all three of them would have a lot of fun over the years. They added they hoped to soon see Max Verstappen riding a kart and break his parents’ track records.

Meanwhile, Maurice van Kester arguably had the best wish as she hoped to see the young one be just as good as his parents. She added she hoped to see Verstappen Jr. become a world champion one day.

Fast forward to 26 years later, and the Dutchman is a three-time F1 world champion. Currently chasing his fourth world championship in a row, the Red Bull driver is feeling the heat from McLaren and Ferrari. However, his father has trained him enough to be able to handle the pressure.

The important role of Jos Verstappen in shaping the racing career of Max Verstappen

Knowing full well the competitiveness within Jos Verstappen, many of his fans asked him to go easy on his newborn son. They asked him to take things easy and not put the baby in a kart “too quickly.” However, Verstappen Jr. was still in a kart once he was old enough.

The young kid displayed great racing sense, showing early signs of being a generational talent. As some fans believed Verstappen Jr. to be the new Ayrton Senna, Jos Verstappen took it upon himself to train him to be the best.

“Dear Jos, Sophie and Max, good luck with each other, for now and in the future. I hope Max has the qualities of both of you. For me, the following is certain: THE NEW SENNA IS BORN…. Jos, good luck with your new job (being a father) and Sophie: good luck for the future. I hope… pic.twitter.com/tbRNLFC3bo — ale¹ (@verstayppen) May 22, 2024

The training would include methods not everyone would approve of, but Jos Verstappen continued with his approach. The relentlessness soon translated into success for the young driver, who was merciless out on the tracks.

It became a tool of the trade for the Dutchman, who carries the same approach to racing even today. As such, the defending world champion believes his father’s training methods, however questionable, paved the way for him to become what he is today.