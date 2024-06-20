Carlos Sainz’s GF Rebecca Gives in to Pressure to Put to an End to Family Feud Gossip

Carlos Sainz’s girlfriend, Rebecca Donaldson, has developed a good bond with the Ferrari driver since the rumors of their dating started in mid-2023. However, despite that, fans on social media have been cooking theories and wondering about Sainz and Donaldson’s personal life. The latest theory has been the Spaniard’s family not liking the 28-year-old model.

@F1gossippofficial on Instagram summarized how several fans noticed Donaldson not liking some of Sainz’s family photos, but liking his individual featured posts. While this seems a trivial and irrelevant detail, the F1 community has been showing a bit too much interest in many drivers’ personal lives.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F1 GOSSIPP OFFICIAL (@f1gossippofficial)

Following these observations becoming a big deal of discussion amongst the fans, Donaldson has seemingly acted to shut this ‘family feud’ gossip and liked the posts she left unliked earlier. Now, these accounts also pointed out how only Carlos Sainz‘s sister, Ana Sainz, follows the Scottish model from his family. However, the 29-year-old driver’s mother was also once spotted alongside Donaldson in the F1 paddock.

Thus, these gossip narratives of Sainz’s family not approving of Donaldson as the Spanish driver’s partner or there being any animosity between her and the family are certainly off the mark. However, this is not the first time Carlos Sainz and his girlfriend have faced such uncalled gossip.

Carlos Sainz and Rebecca Donaldson were once rumored to have a third person in their relationship

Just a few weeks ago, Carlos Sainz and Rebecca Donaldson’s relationship came under the radar for some shocking rumors. A video on social media went viral, which showed the Spaniard enjoying the nightlife in Monaco with Donaldson and another English model, Lilia Weddell.

Following this, unfounded rumors and gossip started picking up about Sainz having a three-way relationship with Donaldson and Weddell. While nothing came from these rumors, the Ferrari driver’s personal life came under the scanner once again, just a year after his break up with his long-time girlfriend, Isa Hernaez.

Last year in May, Sainz broke up with Hernaez and the rumors of him dating Rebecca Donaldson started. Since then, Donaldson has been consistently accompanying the Spaniard to Grand Prix weekends to support him.