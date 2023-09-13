Fred Vasseur Not Afraid To Challenge Max Verstappen Despite Failing at Monza: “Let’s Try Again”

After winning the recently concluded Italian Grand Prix at Monza, Max Verstappen claimed ten back-to-back wins, a feat that was never achieved in Formula 1 before. The Red Bull driver won the race after overcoming stiff resistance from the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz. However, Fred Vasseur, Ferrari’s team principal is not a man who is willing to give up, as per SpeedCafe. Vasseur has already fired a stern warning to Verstappen ahead of this weekend’s Singapore GP.

At Monza, Sainz started the race from pole, while Leclerc had Verstappen‘s slipstream. Despite this, the two-time world champion managed to keep both the SF-23s and teammate Sergio Perez at bay, to take home his 12th race win of the season.

Vasseur was understandably frustrated at the fact that they couldn’t finish P1 or P2. Nevertheless, he is adamant that they will bounce back, and aims for a victory at the upcoming race in the Marina Bay Circuit.

Fred Vasseur has a warning for Max Verstappen

Frederic Vasseur has recently opened up on Ferrari’s progress and how Verstappen managed to stay on top of his game for so long. Along with praising the defending champion for his consistency, the Frenchman also revealed his team’s upcoming target.

Talking about this, he said, “I was expecting that putting Max under pressure he might make a mistake but that was not the case. Let’s try again, let’s be a bit more performant, to stay closer to Red Bull. It will be the best way to fight and put them a little bit more under pressure.”

Admittedly, Scuderia Ferrari showed great signs of improvement at Monza. Even though they couldn’t really pose a threat to the RB19, they remain hopeful of a better future.

Can Sainz and Leclerc turn it around for Vasseur?

As Sainz was able to do a mighty job in Italy, the Tifosi and Vasseur have high expectations from him in the coming races. Notably, the SF-23 is very fast on a straight line. However, one thing they desperately need to work on his their tire degradation, which has severely affected them during races.

Furthermore, Leclerc is very fast when it comes to a one-lap shootout, and in Singapore starting from the pole is very important as there is not much scope for overtaking.

Therefore, one needs to wait and see how the Ferrari duo performs at Marina Bay Circuit under pressure. Only time will tell if they will be able to stop Max Verstappen and Red Bull to make their boss happy.