Fernando Alonso Reveals Bizarre Personal Reason for Not Attending Wimbledon and Supporting His Compatriot

Spanish tennis player, Carlos Alcaraz, took the world by storm with his first-ever Wimbledon title after his spectacular performance against 23-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic. And while it was a historic moment for fans and celebs worldwide, 2-time F1 world champion Fernando Alonso chose otherwise due to bizarre personal reasons despite having the chance to watch him live.

A week before the Wimbledon men’s singles finale, all the F1 drivers were at the Silverstone track for the British Grand Prix. Plenty of the drivers even included the matches at Wimbledon in their hefty schedule. George Russell, with his girlfriend Carmen Montero Mundt, Pierre Gasly, with his girlfriend Francisca Gomes, and Charles Leclerc, with his girlfriend, Alexandra Saint-Mleux, attended the tennis matches. On top of that, for the first time in his life, Zhou Guanyu too was invited to attend the game.

However, Alonso did not show up to support his young compatriot. When asked at the press conference ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix whether or not he was tempted to watch the final match live, Alonso said, “No.”

Fernando Alonso was fed up with Silverstone

Despite all the hype around the Spanish’ Baby GOAT’ taking on one of the legends of tennis, Alonso did not attend the final match. When asked why, Alonso laughed and said, “It was enough one week in Silverstone already.”

Nevertheless, this does not mean that Alonso did not enjoy the pride Alcaraz brought to his nation. After the 20-year-old accomplished the feat of being world no.1, Alonso congratulated him, as Alcaraz revealed.

The Baby GOAT told Marca, as quoted by Clutchpoints, “There are countless. It’s really amazing. I was also congratulated by Fernando Alonso, who is someone I admire.”

Heading into the Hungarian Grand Prix this weekend, Alonso has hopes for a better performance from Aston Martin.

Hungaroring suits the Aston Martin package

After an unimpressive performance in Austria and Silverstone, Alonso hopes the team will perform better at the Hungaroring. This is because he thinks the Hungaroring track is similar to the other tracks that Aston Martin performed well at this season.

He explained that after the performance at Silverstone and Austria, it is clear that the AMR23 is not suited for high-speed corners and long straights.

The Spaniard, who is chasing his 33rd victory this season, also admitted that even though the team’s main competitors have significantly upgraded their cars, the Silverstone-based crew hopes to deliver an impressive result.