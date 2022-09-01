Dutch GP 2022 Weather Forecast: How is the weather at Circuit Zandvoort ahead of Dutch Grand Prix

F1 will travel to the Netherlands for the 15th round of the 2022 championship title at the Dutch GP, marking the second triple header race.

It will be a home race for the 2021 title champion Max Verstappen who is chasing his second title in a row in the current season. The motorsport will see a massive turnout of the Dutchman’s fans under the umbrella of the orange army.

A plume of orange smoke in Zandvoort can mean only one thing @alo_oficial 😅#DutchGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/5oS8XFrNAn — Formula 1 (@F1) September 1, 2022

Last time out at the Zandvoort Circuit in 2021, Verstappen stormed to victory with a rather spectacular performance. He will be hoping to repeat the same feat this year too as he leads the championship standings by a huge gap.

However, one important concern for everyone in the F1 community is the weather forecast. Most of the races of the current season have seen cloudy and rainy weather.

So it remains to be seen how the weather will turn out to be at the Zandvoort circuit this weekend.

Dutch GP Weather Forecast

As per forecasts, it seems the fans and drivers will once again see a bit of rain at the Dutch GP. However, the rainy weather seems to provide an extra advantage to Verstappen but anything can happen in those conditions.

For most of the weekend, it is expected to be dry. On Friday, the track will be bathed in sunshine with no chance of rain and temperatures expected at 20 degrees Celsius during FP1 with a moderate breeze.

During FP2, the temperatures are set to climb at 24 degrees with a slight drop in wind and a little more cloud cover.

On Saturday during FP3 62% humidity is expected with 20 degrees celsius and a decline in wind strength. The threat of rain is expected to grow but the chances are predicted to be low as the time of qualifying nears.

However, the prospects of rain are expected to rise towards the end of the qualifying session with temperatures again to be in the low 20 degrees celsius.

On Sunday, the main day of the weekend, the current forecasts suggest that the chances of rain are low but the sky will be covered with clouds.

Temperatures will stick at 23 degrees celsius with 63% humidity, which could climb to 64% by the closing stages of the race. Rain showers are predicted for Monday, so unless that arrives early, F1 will see a dry weekend this time around.

