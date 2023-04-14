After Acing Tom Brady-Like Throw, Confident Daniel Ricciardo Sets His Sights on Promising NFL Career

Daniel Ricciardo has proven to be a hardcore NFL fan. From the famous Monaco catch from Tom Brady to falling madly in love with Josh Allen and the Bills Mafia- Ricciardo has caught the bug.

The Red Bull reserve driver has been given the year off after his days with McLaren met a slow and painful death. While Ricciardo’s career hasn’t been the same since he left Red Bull in 2019. Still, there is a small spark of hope for a grand F1 return. Although, if that doesn’t happen, Ricciardo sets his sights on America’s favorite sport.

Daniel Ricciardo the NFL Quarterback?

During the Australian GP fan forum, an excited Danny Ric was given signed footballs to throw or expertly kick to the crowd. Showing off his skill, Ricciardo took the opportunity to make some throws, emulating the greats like Brady or even his buddy, Allen.

With the last throw to the crowd, Ricciardo was pleased with himself. “That’s probably proof. If I don’t end up racing ever again… NFL baby. Quarterback. Let’s go!”

Ricciardo’s obsession with the NFL has clearly hit a new level. Once a plain and simple Bills fan, now Ricciardo has done pre-game drills with the Bills QB, witnessed the Super Bowl, and has often fantasized about a career in the league.

However, it wasn’t always the role of a QB. Ricciardo had once mentioned, rather confidently, that he’d be perfect in the cleats of a wide receiver. “Let me run. Let me run, let me move.”

our favorite duo is back 💙😂

daniel ricciardo & josh allen good luck #BuffaloBills pic.twitter.com/Fkj7RPdRME — ece ③ (@ricciardopics) November 6, 2022

Also sure of his ability to catch the ball, a skill that came in handy with Brady, Ricciardo also introspected, “I’ll back myself catching, I’m not great at throwing… but catching or receiving? That’s me.” Ricciardo really proved himself wrong in Australia then.

Riccardo’s undying love for the NFL

Other than feeling one with the Bills’ Mafia, Ricciardo fell in love with the sport for a lot of reasons. Narrating the love story, he said, “I always knew what the NFL was, but I’d never given myself the time to get into it, understand the game. As soon as I went to see a game, understood it, I was like ‘oh my gosh, this is ah!'”

A fan of MMA, NASCAR, and an overall sports enthusiast, Riccardo confessed, “[NFL] is slowly becoming my favorite sport.” As Ricciardo continues to indulge in the intoxicating sport, surely we won’t be seeing him on the field. But maybe we won’t have to think about that, should he finish what he started in F1.