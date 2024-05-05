Ed Sheeran Left Shook After George Russell Took Him on a Joyride at the Miami Circuit – “Really F**Ked Up”

With the F1 circus marking its presence in Miami this weekend, the footfall of stars on the paddock has peaked. One of those stars was Ed Sheeran, who attended the race weekend and got a memorable joyride with Mercedes driver George Russell around the circuit. Although it didn’t seem like a joyride for Sheeran, it was more of a nerve-shaking experience. He left the car, saying, “That was really f**ked up.”

In the video posted on Instagram by Ed Sheeran, the English singer said, “I obviously loved it; look at my face.” The 33-year-old also felt amazed at how F1 drivers drive at such high speeds day in and day out.

After getting out of the car, Sheeran told the camera, “I found acceleration worse than the brakes. Because the brakes are like, I am now safe.”

Moreover, Russell is not the only Mercedes star to take a celebrity on a hot lap around the circuit. Lewis Hamilton, too, reunited with Kendall Jenner for a one-off lap, driving the fans crazy.

Lewis Hamilton reunited with Kendall Jenner for Tommy Hilfiger

On the first day of the Miami GP event, Jenner, an American model and media personality, took to her Instagram to post a picture of driving around the Miami International Autodrome with Hamilton. She also tagged Tommy Hilfiger in the post, revealing that the brand had brought the two together.

While it must have been a remarkable experience for Jenner, Hamilton has a lot of experience taking celebrities on hot laps. From Sir Frank Williams to Hollywood star Millie Bobby Brown, the seven-time champion has stunned them all with his thrill for high-speed racing.