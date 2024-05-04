When Lewis Hamilton Shot Down His Dating Rumors With Kendall Jenner Calling Them ‘Just Friends’

Kendall Jenner and Lewis Hamilton stole the spotlight at the Miami International Autodrome on Friday as they went on a hot lap around the circuit. Jenner, formerly rumored to be dating Hamilton, remains in touch with the seven-time world champion. Hamilton once had to go public to reveal the truth about their relationship.

In 2015, Jenner was spotted at multiple F1 races cheering Hamilton on. She even wore the Mercedes star’s gold necklace on one occasion, leading to the rumors growing even stronger. She joined Hamilton for a party on his yacht and the two of them were seen getting a taste of the London nightlife together.

The world was all but convinced that Hamilton and Jenner were in a relationship. That was until Hamilton told E!News,

“Me and Kendall have been friends for a while, so we’re just friends. She’s doing incredible, she’s very focused and very level-headed. For such a young woman, she’s very grown up.”

Around the same time, Hamilton was also rumored to be in a relationship with Kendall Jenner’s best friend Gigi Hadid. They never denied or confirmed these rumors but continue to be friends away from F1, as per People.

Lewis Hamilton’s reported relationship with Kendall Jenner’s “BFF”

Jenner and Hadid share a very close friendship and People even termed the duo as “BFF” (Best Friends Forever). But, around the same time tabloids were sparking a relationship rumor between Hamilton and Jenner, Hadid entered the mix.

Hamilton’s only public relationship to date has been with Nicole Scherzinger. They split up in 2015, shortly after which Hadid’s name started appearing next to Hamilton’s.

The first F1 race Hadid attended was in Le Castellet for the French GP. She, along with a group of friends (including Kendall Jenner) traveled to France to support Hamilton, and they attended the afterparty of the race together.

Hadid and Jenner, along with Hamilton have stolen the spotlight at several events over the years. The former, however, wasn’t present at this weekend’s Miami GP to take part in the hot lap along with Hamilton.

Jenner was, as part of the duo’s partnership with Tommy Hilfiger, creating a special moment for fans to look back on.