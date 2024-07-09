mobile app bar

Eddie Jordan Explains How Flavio Briatore Managed to Have His Ex-Wife and Four Ex-Girlfriends Together on One Boat

Veerendra Vikram Singh
Published

Flavio Briatore is a well-known figure in the F1 paddock for several wrong reasons but the positives are often overlooked because of his past actions. Recently, Eddie Jordan and David Coulthard discussed Briatore and revealed that he is a ‘people person’ who managed to unite his wife and four ex-girlfriends together.

On the Formula for Success podcast, former team owner Jordan revealed that Briatore used to invite him to his boat when he was in F1 previously. What surprised Jordan, however, was that he had all his love interests in one place.

Coulthard, however, had a more startling revelation. He spoke about Briatore being on a boat at this year’s Monaco GP weekend with his ex-wife and four ex-girlfriends. “Including Heidi Klum, Naomi Campbell and others on his boat…. If that is not a sign of a master negotiator and people person, I don’t know what is,” the former Red Bull driver said.

Briatore likes to be adored, Jordan added. Then, he revealed another story that shows how much Briatore loved for people to adore him.

“At 12:00 in the midnight, you’d have this fanfare. Big big big big long red carpet. And this guy [Briatore] cheered in it by four muscly men. And he’s sitting up on a throne with a crown on his head.”

These are Briatore stories that aren’t well known. Crashgate and illegal usage of components during his Benetton days are associated more with the 74-year-old. But now that he is back in F1, these incidents are being brought up.

Flavio Briatore is back with his former team

Briatore returned to Enstone as Executive Advisor for Alpine, once known as Renault back when he was in charge. Soon after, there were rumors of the French outfit going after Carlos Sainz, one of the most sought-after drivers in the market.

Plus, coincidentally or not, Briatore’s return has coincided with an upward trajectory in Alpine’s form. They started the season on a horrible note, failing to get out of Q1 in qualifying and struggling to score points. But now, they are in regular contention for the top 10. This is also not what Briatore is satisfied with.

Ahead of the British GP, he insisted that from 2026 onwards, Alpine would be winning races. If they do continue improving as they are, and if Sainz chooses team Enstone over his other suitors, that dream doesn’t look very distant.

