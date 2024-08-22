Eddie Jordan Predicts the Next Two F1 World Champions Before Mercedes Gains Advantage in 2026

Former F1 team boss Eddie Jordan and 13-time Grand Prix winner David Coulthard sat down to answer some fan-sent questions on their Formula for Success podcast. Giving his predictions for the world championships in 2024 and 2025, Jordan was confident that Max Verstappen will win in both campaigns. However, he feels that Mercedes could regain their advantage in 2026.

Jordan said, “In ’25, Max Verstappen will win both [titles] – in 2024 and 2025.” Coming onto the 2026 season, the 76-year-old warned the people who were underestimating Mercedes. The Irishman believes that Mercedes have enough depth in their power unit department to ace the engine regulations that will be introduced alongside the technical reset.

Jordan is of the opinion that despite Red Bull’s evident lack of developmental progress, the Dutchman will be able to hold his own against fast-charging rivals like Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton to successfully defend his title for at least two more years.

Red Bull team advisor Helmut Marko has also admitted that the team has taken a wrong step with their upgrades this year. Grandprix.com quoted the Austrian as saying, “The developments made the car more and more unpredictable.” However, Marko still believes that “The car has become a dog that only Max can tame.”

Mercedes serait en avance sur ses concurrents en termes de moteurs pour 2026. Les concepts de voitures aérodynamiques seront basés sur l’efficacité du moteur. Les premiers moteurs complets seront sur banc d’essai en 2024. Mercedes sera la première équipe à tester le leur. [… pic.twitter.com/YUHSYg8VRl — Tristan Homy (@TristanHomy) November 7, 2023

Speaking about Mercedes‘ chances in 2026, Jordan explained that the team already have a fundamental understanding of what goes into making a fast and reliable engine. Moreover, he even predicts that the Silver Arrows will attract some top talent from across the grid for next year and beyond.

Despite the developmental prowess that Mercedes might possess, the 76-year-old also believes that their 2026 driver line-up would also be one of the strongest. He is of the strong opinion that Verstappen will jump ship and join the Silver Arrows once the latest technical regulations era kicks in the sport.