mobile app bar

Eddie Jordan Thinks Audi Is the Wrong Choice for Nico Hulkenberg

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Eddie Jordan Thinks Audi Is the Wrong Choice for Nico Hulkenberg

Credits: IMAGO / Nordphoto

Eddie Jordan and David Coulthard recently discussed Nico Hulkenberg’s move to Sauber/Audi. Jordan believes that the German is a talented driver who never got the opportunity to drive for a competitive team. That being said, his move to Audi from 2025 onwards is not going to change that fact, as per the 76-year-old.

Jordan began by revealing that he was in fact the one to spot Hulkenberg’s promise. The former F1 team boss went on to explain how he pushed very hard to ensure that Hulkenberg got a seat with Force India (now Aston Martin). But as Jordan hinted, Hulkenberg’s time with the team would come to an end as the German got “squeezed” out of his seat.

Coming to the #27 driver‘s decision to join the Audi works project, Jordan expressed his reservations about the move. He said on the Formula for Success podcast, “My personal view is that…I think the right move for him would have been into Alpine”.

The leadership at Alpine has undergone a change with Oliver Oakes being appointed as the new team principal, and Flavio Briatore assuming a consultation role. Moreover, the team’s departure from a works deal with Renault to a potential customer deal with Mercedes could have made for an enticing prospect for Hulkenberg.

On the flip side, Jordan believes that Audi would benefit massively from signing the #27 driver. The Irishman pointed out why Hulkenberg could be the perfect fit for Audi by pointing out his experience, pace, and developmental abilities.

Coulthard picks the most underrated driver in motorsport

The discussion around Hulkenberg’s Audi move came from a fan question that asked the hosts to make their pick about the most underrated drivers in the sport. Coulthard, who raced against this particular driver, chose someone who despite his talents could never even make it into F1.

The 13-time Grand Prix winner picked Terry Fullerton, a karting prodigy who could not break into the big leagues. Ayrton Senna, who raced against the Briton during his karting days, even said that he received the most satisfaction when he competed against Fullerton.

Fullerton retired in 1984. However, since then, he has gone on to become a team owner and driving coach – having taught drivers like Paul di Resta, Jehan Daruvala, Anthony Davidson, and Dan Wheldon, to just name a few.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal

Share this article

Don’t miss these