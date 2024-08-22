Eddie Jordan Thinks Audi Is the Wrong Choice for Nico Hulkenberg

Eddie Jordan and David Coulthard recently discussed Nico Hulkenberg’s move to Sauber/Audi. Jordan believes that the German is a talented driver who never got the opportunity to drive for a competitive team. That being said, his move to Audi from 2025 onwards is not going to change that fact, as per the 76-year-old.

Jordan began by revealing that he was in fact the one to spot Hulkenberg’s promise. The former F1 team boss went on to explain how he pushed very hard to ensure that Hulkenberg got a seat with Force India (now Aston Martin). But as Jordan hinted, Hulkenberg’s time with the team would come to an end as the German got “squeezed” out of his seat.

Coming to the #27 driver‘s decision to join the Audi works project, Jordan expressed his reservations about the move. He said on the Formula for Success podcast, “My personal view is that…I think the right move for him would have been into Alpine”.

I am thrilled and honoured to return to Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber in 2025 and to represent the global German car manufacturer and technology pioneer AUDI on its way into Formula 1 in the future. It‘s a big project with high ambitions and a huge challenge, a challenge that I am… pic.twitter.com/Gfrdk4NkCx — Nico Hülkenberg (@HulkHulkenberg) April 26, 2024

The leadership at Alpine has undergone a change with Oliver Oakes being appointed as the new team principal, and Flavio Briatore assuming a consultation role. Moreover, the team’s departure from a works deal with Renault to a potential customer deal with Mercedes could have made for an enticing prospect for Hulkenberg.

On the flip side, Jordan believes that Audi would benefit massively from signing the #27 driver. The Irishman pointed out why Hulkenberg could be the perfect fit for Audi by pointing out his experience, pace, and developmental abilities.

Coulthard picks the most underrated driver in motorsport

The discussion around Hulkenberg’s Audi move came from a fan question that asked the hosts to make their pick about the most underrated drivers in the sport. Coulthard, who raced against this particular driver, chose someone who despite his talents could never even make it into F1.

“Who is or has been the driver you got the most satisfaction of racing against..past or present?” “Fullerton. Terry Fullerton,” replied Senna. Photos: Terry Fullerton and Ayrton Senna. Karting days. pic.twitter.com/Xcu41Wqh3w — Ayrton Senna Tribute (@F1_AyrtonSenna) February 24, 2023

The 13-time Grand Prix winner picked Terry Fullerton, a karting prodigy who could not break into the big leagues. Ayrton Senna, who raced against the Briton during his karting days, even said that he received the most satisfaction when he competed against Fullerton.

Fullerton retired in 1984. However, since then, he has gone on to become a team owner and driving coach – having taught drivers like Paul di Resta, Jehan Daruvala, Anthony Davidson, and Dan Wheldon, to just name a few.