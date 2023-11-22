“They Are Starting to Understand All”: Nico Rosberg Tips Lewis Hamilton Will Vie for Championship Against Max Verstappen in 2024

After winning the 2016 F1 title with Mercedes, Nico Roberg knows the inner workings of the Silver Arrows. Hence, despite their fall from grace in 2022, the German is confident that the team is on the verge of figuring out their car and hand Lewis Hamilton is eight championship on a platter, per GPBlog.com.

Rosberg told The Daily Mail (as quoted by GPBlog), “So we’ve seen that they’re starting to understand the car, and they just have the problem that you still lack consistency. They still lack in straight line performance, but they are starting to understand all that. I believe in Mercedes ability because I was there. I know how strong they are. It’s always still the same people. So certainly there is a chance that Hamilton could once again fight for the championship next year.”

Ever since the 2021 Saudi Arabian GP, Hamilton has failed to even register a Grand Prix win. After his championship defeat at the hands of Max Verstappen, the Silver Arrows and the Briton have fallen spectacularly from the high perch they had assumed during the turbo-hybrid era of the sport. It has all boiled down to an aerodynamically inefficient concept worked out of the 2022 regulations reset.

The fact that he is not in title contention for the past two years has taken a toll on the 38-year-old. On more than one occasion, he’s been pretty brutal and vocal about the team’s struggles. However, Toto Wolff has taken it into cognizance and is working towards making Mercedes a front-runner once again.

Lewis Hamilton has a single-point agenda along with Mercedes

Despite his wavering fortunes, the Briton has signed a 2-year contract extension with the Brackley-based team. Be that as it may, it wasn’t purely a financially motivated decision. At the end of the day, he’s as hungry as he’s ever been to win it all again. “I will win again. It’s just going to take some time,” is what he declared earlier this year.

When asked about his game-plan to help Hamilton achieve championship success in 2024, Wolff told RacingNews365.com, “We see opportunities and we’re not shying away of leaving no stone unturned and looking at every single concept.”

Despite the efforts of all the boys and girls back at base in Brackley, Verstappen and Red Bull will go into the 2024 season as strong favorites given how they’ve aced the current generation of regulations.