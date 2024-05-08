F1’s Finest Ex-Drivers Including Jenson Button, Mick Schumacher Unite For Ultimate Motorsports Experience

With the 24 Hours of Le Mans fast approaching, some of the biggest stars in the world of racing are gearing up for what is one of the most prestigious events in motorsports. As revealed by their official X handle, a plethora of former F1 stars will take center stage when the race kicks off.

Jenson Button, Mick Schumacher, and Nyck de Vries are some of the biggest names preparing for the 92nd 24 Hours of Le Mans. Other names include Robert Kubica, Antonio Giovinazzi, and Daniil Kvyat.

For these drivers, it is exciting to take center stage in a race, which if they win, takes them one step closer to winning a Motorsport Triple Crown. Button is particularly excited, not just because former F1 drivers will go up against one another.

But also because drivers from other disciplines will lock horns in this 24-hour racing extravaganza which kicks off on 15 June. On his official X handle, the 2009 F1 World Champion wrote,

“That’s what makes the 24 Hours of Le Mans great. The list of drivers from F1, IndyCar, FE, NASCAR, Super GT, IMSA and even Moto GP, all race against each other and circuit de la Sarthe!”

For Button, the upcoming Le Mans outing could be special for another reason. He could end up completing two-thirds of the Motorsports Triple Crown in a journey that started back in 2009.

Jenson Button one step closer to Motorsports immortality

Winning a Triple Crown is one of the biggest achievements possible for a racing driver. For a driver to complete the same, they have to win three races – the Monaco GP in F1, the Indianapolis 500 in Indy, and the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Jenson Button has already won the Monaco GP once (2009), and if he wins the Le Mans this season, it will bring him one step closer to a feat, that only Graham Hill has achieved to date. Two-time World Champion Fernando Alonso also has won in both Monaco and Le Mans, but despite making an attempt at winning the Indy, he failed.

For Button, moving over to Indy and competing with some of the best racers in America could be a far shot. But the Briton won’t want to give up on standing on the top step of the podium in France on June 16.

For other former F1 stars who could make a comeback to the sport in the near future (De Vries, Giovinazzi, Schumacher), the upcoming race will be vital. All these drivers will want to show the F1 teams that they still have what it takes to succeed in the pinnacle of motorsports.