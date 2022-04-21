Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 2022 Weather Forecast: What is the weather forecast at Imola this weekend?

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 2022 Weather Forecast: We saw rain in Imola last year that made the race exciting. More of the same this time?

F1 fans all over the world are eagerly waiting for the first Sprint weekend of the year. Imola, one of the most iconic tracks in Formula 1 history, is set to host the fourth round of the 2022 F1 season.

Last year, the drivers tackled a tricky but exciting outing in Imola. Lewis Hamilton took pole position, followed by the Red Bull duo of Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen. Before the race on Sunday, there was heavy rainfall around the circuit.

Max Verstappen 🏆 WINS 🏆 at Imola! Lewis Hamilton comes home second with Lando Norris taking the final podium place 👏 #ImolaGP 🇮🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/k2bRCGyS7J — Formula 1 (@F1) April 18, 2021

The race however, was won by Verstappen, who drove a brilliant race from start to finish. Hamilton took P2, followed by McLaren’s Lando Norris in P3.

This year, Hamilton and Verstappen go into the race fifth and sixth in the Championship respectively. The Title protagonist so far this season has been Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who will look to add more points to his already massive lead at the summit.

Also read: Everything you need to know about the changes to the Sprint weekend format ahead of the Emilia Romagna GP

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 2022 Weather Forecast

F1’s website provided an insight into what fans can expect weather wise in Imola. It’s not expected to be a rainy Sprint, or race, but Qualifying may prove to be a different story altogether.

FRIDAY, APRIL 22ND- FP1 AND QUALIFYING

Conditions- Cloudy weather and wet, but improvements expected in the afternoon

Maximum Temperature- 16 Celsius

Minimum Temperature- 13 Celsius

Chance of rain- 80%

SATURDAY, APRIL 23RD- FP2 AND SPRINT RACE

Conditions- Sunny spells throughout

Maximum Temperature- 21 Celsius

Minimum Temperature- 10 Celsius

Chance of rain- 0%

SUNDAY, APRIL 24TH- RACE DAY

Conditions- Mostly sunny all day

Maximum Temperature- 23 Celsius

Minimum Temperature- 14 Celsius

Chance of rain- 0%