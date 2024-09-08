Haas F1 Team Prepares to Celebrate Aryna Sabalenka’s Maiden US Open Triumph

In Saturday’s 2024 US Open women’s singles final, Aryna Sabalenka claimed victory against local favorite Jessica Pegula, and the Haas F1 team followed it with an announcement to celebrate the world number two’s victory.

Sabalenka secured the match in straight sets with a score of 7-5, 7-5, but the victory was far from comfortable as she started off shakily in the first set, allowing Pegula to take a 2-1 lead. However, the Belarusian bounced back quickly and won the first set.

ARYNA SABALENKA REIGNS SUPREME IN NEW YORK! pic.twitter.com/rVEGvuBMe4 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 7, 2024

The start of the second set saw Sabalenka taking a 3-0 lead before Pegula fought back to take the lead 5-3. However, Sabalenka soon broke Pegula’s serve as she attempted to level the match, and eventually won the set and the match when Pegula sent a tired shot long.

The MoneyGram Haas F1 team, known for sharing a bond with the Belarusian tennis player, took to Instagram to congratulate Sabalenka on her maiden US Open title and revealed the plan to celebrate the victory whenever she finds herself trackside in the future.

The post caption read, “Winning at our team’s home tournament! Huge congratulations to @arynasabalenka on winning her first US Open title! Next time you’re trackside we’ll be sure to celebrate.”

However, this won’t be the first time she will pay a visit to the Haas garage. Earlier this year during the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola, she was seen interacting with the team along with her rumored boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis — the founder of Oakberry Acai Bowls — which is also a sponsor of Haas.

Sabalenka visited the Imola weekend after her loss in the Italian Open the previous day, where she faced defeat at the hands of the world number one, Iga Swiatek, by a score of 6-2, 6-3. Despite the heartbreak, Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg cheered her up by giving her a tour of the Haas garage.

Along with her victory in the US Open finals, Aryna has also qualified for the WTA finals and Magnussen took to Instagram to congratulate her on this achievement with a short video byte.