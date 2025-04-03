Amidst Max Verstappen Rumors, George Russell Feels ‘No Stress’ About Contract Extension With Mercedes

It’s been a while since rumors emerged that Max Verstappen has been in touch with Mercedes for a potential move. While such discussions do happen in the F1 paddock, Verstappen and Mercedes’ case is peculiar because of the complexities and likelihood of this deal going through.

Firstly, the Dutchman hasn’t been completely happy with how Red Bull has performed in the past year or so. Their performance decline on track, along with the exodus of key figures like Adrian Newey and Jonathan Wheatley, presumably owing to the team’s internal political turmoil, isn’t an environment Verstappen would cope with for long.

All in all, Verstappen leaving Red Bull in 2026 or 2027 is a genuine possibility, even though he states that he will see out his contract till the end of 2028. So, if the four-time world champion does pull the trigger on his contractual exit clause, Mercedes would be all ready to poach him away from the Bulls. But don’t Mercedes have two young talented drivers in George Russell and Kimi Antonelli?

Well, the team principal, Toto Wolff is reportedly keen on having Verstappen if he does become available. And with Antonelli being the long-term future of Mercedes, it does leave Russell in a precarious position, with his contract expiring at the end of 2025. Still, the British driver isn’t worried about his contractual status.

“From my side, there is no stress whatsoever regarding my contract. I believe in myself, you have to perform – simple as that,” he said. In fact, Russell is quite confident about sealing the deal with Wolff later this season. And this confidence is natural given the way the #63 driver has started his campaign—being only nine points off the championship lead.

“When it comes down to contract discussions with us and Toto, it has taken no more than 24 hours. There is no rush from my side, no pressure,” Russell added.

Now, Wolff’s position about Russell does make this matter a bit murky. On one hand, the Austrian has shown keen interest in signing Verstappen; on the other, he has backed Russell’s ability to lead Mercedes in the long term.

On top of that, the way Wolff has hyped up Antonelli’s talent, it is difficult to gauge which one of his current drivers he may let go if Verstappen does knock on the Brackley outfit’s doors. One thing is certain, though: the Mercedes boss isn’t missing out on the Red Bull champion this time around if he aims to switch teams.

He will try his best to secure the reigning champ’s services for the Silver Arrows, even if it needs him to let Russell or Antonelli go—who are both products of the Mercedes driver academy. Previously, in 2014, Wolff did not have a race seat for Verstappen in F1, which is why the Dutchman signed up with Red Bull, who gave him the seat at their sister team, Toro Rosso (now Racing Bulls).

While Russell is a spectacular talent, Wolff will weigh up the pros and cons of retaining the Briton against the possibility of signing Verstappen. In all likelihood, the four-time champion’s case will be stronger. So, for Russell to retain his Mercedes seat beyond 2025, Verstappen staying put at Red Bull will be the best-case scenario.