English Model Goes Private as Viral Video With Carlos Sainz Sparks Three-Way Dating Rumors

Ferrari driver, Carlos Sainz is reportedly considering multiple options for a race seat in 2025. However, a recently viral video of him partying in Monaco has sparked rumors that he may be spoilt for choice in his romantic life as well. The #55 driver was caught on tape, giving an intimate embrace to both, his girlfriend, Rebecca Donaldson, and English model, Lilia Weddell.

The video that has gone viral on social media, showed the Ferrari driver enjoying nightlife in the Principality. As the two women embraced each other, Sainz joined in, completing the trifecta. However, the intimate nature of the embrace has led to reports suggesting that the Spaniard may be dating both of them.

According to the Instagram account of F1 Gossip Official, Weddell has gone and made her TikTok account private in the aftermath of these reports and rumors.

These reports haven’t been coming out of thin air, either. According to many credible sources (predominantly in the Brazilian press), Sainz has been linked in this love triangle. These sources can be quoted as being the ‘Jornal Extra’ newspaper and the ‘CASO FAMÍLIA’ page.

These reports preceded the video that went viral. However, such rumors about Sainz‘s personal life similar to his professional life in F1 have been rife over the past 12 months. While the dating rumors about Rebecca Donaldson turned out to be true, the same cannot be said about Lilia Weddell, based on just one party.

Who is Lilia Weddell and is she really dating Carlos Sainz?

Carlos Sainz put in a solid shift for Ferrari at the 2024 Monaco GP. The Spanish racing ace played the perfect teammate for Charles Leclerc as he bunched the pack up to avoid any ingenious strategies. This helped Leclerc to his first home win, and with Sainz rounding off in P3, it secured Ferrari a double podium finish. No doubt he was partying later in the Principality.

Weddell has been signed up with METRO Models, and lives in London. The 27-year-old is a rising star in the modeling industry and is considered as one of the most beautiful blonde women in her trade. Along with this, she also has a very strong presence on social media with platforms like Instagram and TikTok.

Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, parties with models Rebecca Donaldson and Lilia Weddell, 27 https://t.co/SglGr7hEtg — Mail+ (@DailyMailUK) January 6, 2023

In the past, Lilia has been linked with many A-listers and celebrities. Earlier last year, she was linked with Drake. She has also been rumored to be in a relationship with Oscar-winning Hollywood icon Leonardo DiCaprio. Back then, The Daily Mail had reported seeing both Donaldson and Weddell partying with DiCaprio.