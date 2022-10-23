F1 Twitter left in awe after Mick Schumacher wears t-shirt paying tribute to his 7-time World Champion father

May 6, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Haas driver Mick Schumacher of Germany talks with the media during a press conference before their practice session for the Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Mick Schumacher wore a t-shirt to the US Grand Prix paddock that paid tribute to his legendary father Michael Schumacher.

Schumacher’s t-shirt had the words ‘four seven’ written on it. There was also a cross on the ‘u’ in four, and fans were wondering why the young German was wearing it. The only hint fans could get away from it was that 47 has been his car number for the entirety of his career.

However, the meaning behind Schumacher’s unique t-shirt was soon revealed after a letter was shown on social media. Schumacher chose the number 47 for his racing career and there are two main reasons for that. The number 4 stands for responsibility, inquisitiveness, and determination, something the 2020 F2 Champion relates to.

This is the shirt Mick is wearing today in the Austin GP. A lovely meaning behind it, I really got very sentimental reading the letter 🤍 pic.twitter.com/GS2OHwHlxT — lily⁴⁷ | 🇺🇸 GP (@_itsnotlily) October 22, 2022

The number 7 is simply in memory of his father. Michael Schumacher established himself as an all-time great in F1 by winning seimagven World Championships with Benetton and Ferrari. When the words four and seven are said together, it sounds a lot like ‘for seven’, which translates to ‘for Michael Schumacher’.

This is also the reason why the ‘u’ in four is written, but crossed out.

F1 Twitter reacts to Mick Schumacher paying tribute to his father

Schumacher is a very popular driver in F1. Part of the reason can be his family name which certainly holds a huge pedigree in the sport, but he himself is immensely talented and a fan favorite.

Haas teammate feels Schumacher deserves to stay in Formula 1

After Schumacher’s impressive 2021 rookie campaign, his 2022 season did not quite go the same way. He struggled a lot to match his new teammate Kevin Magnussen, and his mistakes led to multiple crashes in the start of the season.

The Haas driver did pick up some form in the latter stages, and scored his first ever F1 points in Austria and Silverstone. However, it might be too late for the German driver, since Haas are considering other options. Even their team’s owner Gene Haas came out and criticized him for his costly crashes.

One person who has come out in his support is Magnussen himself. The Dane insisted that Schumacher has become very tough to beat and is adamant that he deserves to stay in F1. Whether the 23-year-old will stay or not, however, is yet to be seen.